Giannis Antetokounmpo to Golden State Warriors rumours heat up? 3 Reasons why the move makes sense

Discover why a Giannis Antetokounmpo trade to the Golden State Warriors could be a game-changer for both sides, despite the economic hurdles.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has admired Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors. Often due to this admiration, rumours have also risen about a possible trade from the East Coast to the West Coast for the Greek. Though, economically, GSW would have to move mountains to land Giannis Antetokounmpo. But the effects that the trade would have on the roster of the San Francisco side would be unparalleled. We look at why the move would work for both parties.

#3 Golden State Warriors need energy

The Golden State Warriors is surrounded by ageing core players like Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and now Jimmy Butler. The effects of it are already visible on the court as the firepower remains lost for the 7 time NBA champs. They are also slow on transitions and overall speed which is affecting the team's performance.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is 30 years old which is still better than having majorly 35+ year old players. Transitions are one of his strengths and this aspect would increase the speed of GSW on the court. Antetokounmpo also provides that firepower that could reignite the Warriors’ veterans.

#2 Milwaukee Bucks’ poor chemistry

The Milwaukee Bucks are also in the same boat as the Golden State Warriors. They are surrounded by ageing players and the experiment of continuing that roster hasn't worked out. Reports of Giannis Antetokounmpo being unhappy with the front office of Milwaukee have also occasionally popped up in recent times.

The Greek power forward will look how things pan out in the off season trade window. And if things don't go accordingly then Giannis might materialise a move away. And reportedly his most favoured destination remains the Golden State Warriors. This at least is good news from the Golden Team fans amidst a disappointing season.

#1 Defensive, Offensive upgrade

Giannis Antetokounmpo is a direct defensive and offensive upgrade on the current roster of the Golden State Warriors. The power forward has been averaging 31.8 PPG, 12.2 RBG and 60.8 per cent FG this season. And he has been doing this without much help from the Milwaukee Bucks's current roster.

The Golden State Warriors lack a big man in the paint area and Giannis is the perfect man there. His physical prowess will draw defenders often freeing up the constantly guarded Steph Curry. This will open up Curry potentially taking us back to the deadly version of the Baby-Faced Assassin. The perks of the Giannis are massive for GSW and their GM is reportedly working hard to make the move a reality in the coming months.

