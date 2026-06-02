Ghana has announced its 26-man squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, but the team will be without injured stars Mohammed Kudus and Mohammed Salisu. Coach Carlos Queiroz's selection includes the return of veteran defender Baba Abdul Rahman.

Ghana finally unveiled their squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with head coach Carlos Queiroz forced to contend with several late injury concerns before finalising his 26-man selection.

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Squad Announcement Amidst Injury Woes

The Black Stars had already suffered a major setback with the absence of Mohammed Kudus, who failed to recover from a thigh injury in time for the tournament. The influential midfielder's chances of returning for the World Cup had appeared slim after he sustained a quadriceps injury in January and subsequently underwent surgery.

Ghana were dealt another blow with defender Mohammed Salisu also ruled out. The centre-back suffered a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament during a Ligue 1 match in January, ending any hopes of a timely recovery.

Baba Rahman's Comeback

There was, however, a welcome return to the squad for Baba Abdul Rahman. The 31-year-old left-back is back in the national setup after a three-year absence. Although he was part of Ghana's 2022 World Cup squad, he has made just one international appearance since that tournament.

Ghana's 2026 World Cup Campaign

🫶🏾 26 Men. One Mission! 🇬🇭🏆 👤 Head Coach Carlos Queiroz has named Ghana’s squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in USA, Canada and Mexico. 🌍 🗓️ The campaign begins on 17 June against Panama in Toronto, followed by a clash with England in Boston on 23 June and Croatia in… pic.twitter.com/qLCpZwuGxn — 🇬🇭 Black Stars (@GhanaBlackstars) June 1, 2026

Ghana begin their World Cup campaign against Panama on June 17 in Toronto before facing England and Croatia in their remaining Group L fixtures.

Full Squad List

Squad: Goalkeepers: Joseph Anang, Benjamin Asare, Lawrence Ati-Zigi Defenders: Jonas Adjetey, Derrick Luckassen, Gideon Mensah, Abdul Mumin, Jerome Opoku, Kojo Oppong Preprah, Baba Abdul Rahman, Alidu Seidu, Marvin Senaya Midfielders: Augustine Boakye, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, Elisha Owusu, Thomas Partey, Kwasi Sibo, Kamal Deen Sulemana, Caleb Yirenkyi Forwards: Prince Kwabena Adu, Jordan Ayew, Christopher Bonsu Baah, Ernest Nuamah, Antoine Semenyo, Brandon Thomas-Asante, Inaki Williams. (ANI)