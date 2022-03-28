Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Lineker trolled for suggesting 'Will Smith should play Ali' after slapping Chris Rock during Oscars

    Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards after the latter made an insensitive joke about the 'King Richard' actor's wife is being widely spoken about across the world.

    Gary Linekar trolled for suggesting 'Will Smith should play Muhammad Ali' after slapping Chris Rock during Oscars 2022 snt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Los Angeles, First Published Mar 28, 2022, 3:53 PM IST

    He already did, Gary! Netizens have trolled legendary England striker and football pundit Gary Lineker after the latter suggested that 'Will Smith should play Muhammad Ali in a movie' after slapping Chris Rock during the Oscars 2022 ceremony held in Los Angeles.

    The former Tottenham and Leicester striker sparked instant reaction among users of the micro-blogging site, with several suggesting that Lineker should stick to football and not comment about movies. Will Smith portrayed legendary boxer Muhammad Ali, in 2001, giving the audience an unforgettable performance and bagging him an Academy Award nomination.

    An hour later, Lineker appeared to be cleaning up this goof-up with a tweet, "This is better than any of the movies." Here's a look at some of the comments:

    Meanwhile, Liverpool legend and another football pundit Jamie Carragher took to Instagram to share a photograph of himself shaking hands with a rather displeased Steven Gerrard with a caption that read, "Will Smith, Chris Rock before next year's Oscars."

    This comment drew instant reactions from the football community, including Gerrard, who replied with two 'face with tears of joy' emojis.

    Gary Lineker's comments came even as several WWE fans suggested that a Will Smith vs Chris Rock match should take place at next week's Wrestlemania 38.

    As Chris Rock took the Oscar 2022 stage to present the best documentary award, the comedian joked about Jada Pinkett Smith. While Will Smith laughed a bit initially, Jada was seen rolling her eyes. Soon after, Will went up to the stage and slapped Chris.

    "Javier Bardem and his wife are both nominated. Now, if she loses, he can't win," Rock started his piece, adding, "He is praying that Will Smith wins, like, please, lord. Jada, I love you. 'G.I. Jane 2,' can't wait to see it, all right?" As the joke received a tepid response, Rock added, "That was a nice one!"

    Jada has previously opened up about being diagnosed with alopecia, a hair loss condition. She first opened up about it in 2018 and has since spoken up about her challenges of living with the illness on social media.

    After Will slapped Chris, the entire auditorium went silent for a few seconds, Will came back to his seat and shouted, "Keep my wife's name out of your (expletive) mouth."

    Even though there was no mic on Will, his audio was audible. At the end of the exchange, Chris said, "That was the greatest night in the history of television."

    Soon after this, Will won his first Oscar. He won Best Actor for his performance in King Richard. In his acceptance speech, Will apologised to the Academy and spoke about the importance of family in his life. 

    "I wanna apologise to the Academy… to all my fellow nominees. Art imitates life. I look like the crazy father! Love will make you do crazy things." Will, who plays Richard Williams, father to tennis stars Serena and Venus Williams in the film, said.

    Also read: Ace! That's what Venus and Serena Williams served at Oscar 2022 with gorgeous plunging gowns

    Last Updated Mar 28, 2022, 3:54 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Will Smith vs Chris Rock at Wrestlemania 38? WWE fans speak out after Oscar 2022 drama snt

    Will Smith vs Chris Rock at Wrestlemania 38? WWE fans speak out after Oscar 2022 drama

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Twenty20 T20 format has to be played with lot of fearless mindset - Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson-ayh

    IPL 2022: T20 format has to be played with lot of fearless mindset - RR skipper Samson

    Qatar World Cup 2022 Portugal's Ronaldo welcomes 'King' Pepe back for North Macedonia showdown snt

    Qatar World Cup 2022: Portugal's Ronaldo welcomes 'King' Pepe back for North Macedonia showdown

    Womens World Cup 2022 We are proud of you says Virat Kohli after Team India's heartbreaking exit snt

    Women's World Cup 2022: We are proud of you, says Virat Kohli after Team India's heartbreaking exit

    IPL 2022: RCB skipper Du Plessis stresses on need to hold on to chances after loss against PBKS snt

    IPL 2022: RCB skipper Du Plessis stresses on need to hold on to chances after loss against PBKS

    Recent Stories

    Punjab will fight strongly: CM Bhagwant Mann over Centre's Chandigarh action - Adt

    'Punjab will fight strongly': CM Bhagwant Mann over Centre's Chandigarh action

    Is Manchester United willing to sign Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur for GBP 100 million?-ayh

    Is Manchester United willing to sign Harry Kane from Tottenham for £100 million?

    Pakistan PM Imran Khan no-confidence motion latest developments

    Pakistan PM Imran Khan faces no-trust vote: Latest developments

    Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann announces doorstep ration delivery, check details here - Adt

    Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann announces doorstep ration delivery, check details here

    Jeff Bezos led Blue Origin to send 6 passengers into space on Tuesday gcw

    Jeff Bezos-led Blue Origin to send 6 passengers into space on Tuesday

    Recent Videos

    Karnataka SSLC Exam 2022: Muslim students follow HC order, remove hijab and enter exam centers - ycb

    Karnataka SSLC Exam 2022: Muslim students follow HC order, remove hijab and enter exam centers

    Video Icon
    Man attacks Bihar CM Nitish Kumar after breaching security cordon

    Man attacks Bihar CM Nitish Kumar after breaching security cordon

    Video Icon
    Madrasas brainwash children, I will appeal to CM to ban them: Karnataka MLA Renukacharya - ycb

    Madrasas brainwash children, I will appeal to CM to ban them: Karnataka MLA Renukacharya

    Video Icon
    Bus tragedy in Andhra Pradesh several dead, injured - ycb

    Wedding turns tragic in Andhra Pradesh as bus falls into 50-feet pit killing 7, injuring 45

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Rishabh Pant, Ricky Ponting confident of a good start by Delhi Capitals DC-ayh

    IPL 2022: Pant, Ponting confident of a good start by Delhi Capitals

    Video Icon