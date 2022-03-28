Will Smith vs Chris Rock at Wrestlemania 38? WWE fans speak out after Oscar 2022 drama

Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards after the latter made an insensitive joke about the 'King Richard' actor's wife is being widely spoken about across the world.

Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards after the latter made an insensitive joke about the 'King Richard' actor's wife is being widely spoken about across the world. Among those who spoke about this on-stage altercation were WWE fans, who took to Twitter to call out the incident with a few people suggesting that there should be a Will Smith vs Chris Rock event at the upcoming Wrestlemania 38.

'Dirty' Dutch Mantell believed that the incident was scripted and took to the micro-blogging site to comment on this now-viral incident. "I know the Oscar ratings are bad but did they have to steal an angle from wrestling? C'mon guys. Horrible sell job by Chris, and I'm not buying it. Comments??" wrote Dr Dutch.

Hilariously enough, the veteran pro wrestler also criticised how Chris Rock sold the slap and compared the incident with the angle between Andy Kaufman and Jerry Lawler. Dutch Mantell also requested Vince McMahon to book Chris Rock and Will Smith for WrestleMania 38.

Here's a look at some of the other reactions on Twitter:

A company like WWE has thrived on celebrities in the limelight like Logan Paul and Johnny Knoxville. A Will Smith vs Chris Rock match at Wrestlemania is an idea that they would traditionally pounce upon. Hence, it won't come as a surprise if this angle becomes part of the big-ticket event on April 3, 2022.

As Chris Rock took the Oscar 2022 stage to present the best documentary award, the comedian joked about Jada Pinkett Smith. While Will Smith laughed a bit initially, Jada was seen rolling her eyes. Soon after, Will went up to the stage and slapped Chris.

"Javier Bardem and his wife are both nominated. Now, if she loses, he can't win," Rock started his piece, adding, "He is praying that Will Smith wins, like, please, lord. Jada, I love you. 'G.I. Jane 2,' can't wait to see it, all right?" As the joke received a tepid response, Rock added, "That was a nice one!"

Jada has previously opened up about being diagnosed with alopecia, a hair loss condition. She first opened up about it in 2018 and has since spoken up about her challenges of living with the illness on social media.

After Will slapped Chris, the entire auditorium went silent for a few seconds, Will came back to his seat and shouted, "Keep my wife's name out of your (expletive) mouth."

Even though there was no mic on Will, his audio was audible. At the end of the exchange, Chris said, "That was the greatest night in the history of television."

Soon after this, Will won his first Oscar. He won Best Actor for his performance in King Richard. In his acceptance speech, Will apologised to the Academy and spoke about the importance of family in his life.

"I wanna apologise to the Academy… to all my fellow nominees. Art imitates life. I look like the crazy father! Love will make you do crazy things." Will, who plays Richard Williams, father to tennis stars Serena and Venus Williams in the film, said.

