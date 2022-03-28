Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Will Smith vs Chris Rock at Wrestlemania 38? WWE fans speak out after Oscar 2022 drama

    Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards after the latter made an insensitive joke about the 'King Richard' actor's wife is being widely spoken about across the world.

    Will Smith vs Chris Rock at Wrestlemania 38? WWE fans speak out after Oscar 2022 drama snt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Los Angeles, First Published Mar 28, 2022, 2:59 PM IST

    Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards after the latter made an insensitive joke about the 'King Richard' actor's wife is being widely spoken about across the world. Among those who spoke about this on-stage altercation were WWE fans, who took to Twitter to call out the incident with a few people suggesting that there should be a Will Smith vs Chris Rock event at the upcoming Wrestlemania 38.

    'Dirty' Dutch Mantell believed that the incident was scripted and took to the micro-blogging site to comment on this now-viral incident. "I know the Oscar ratings are bad but did they have to steal an angle from wrestling? C'mon guys. Horrible sell job by Chris, and I'm not buying it. Comments??" wrote Dr Dutch.

    Hilariously enough, the veteran pro wrestler also criticised how Chris Rock sold the slap and compared the incident with the angle between Andy Kaufman and Jerry Lawler. Dutch Mantell also requested Vince McMahon to book Chris Rock and Will Smith for WrestleMania 38.

    Here's a look at some of the other reactions on Twitter:

    A company like WWE has thrived on celebrities in the limelight like Logan Paul and Johnny Knoxville. A Will Smith vs Chris Rock match at Wrestlemania is an idea that they would traditionally pounce upon. Hence, it won't come as a surprise if this angle becomes part of the big-ticket event on April 3, 2022.

    As Chris Rock took the Oscar 2022 stage to present the best documentary award, the comedian joked about Jada Pinkett Smith. While Will Smith laughed a bit initially, Jada was seen rolling her eyes. Soon after, Will went up to the stage and slapped Chris.

    "Javier Bardem and his wife are both nominated. Now, if she loses, he can't win," Rock started his piece, adding, "He is praying that Will Smith wins, like, please, lord. Jada, I love you. 'G.I. Jane 2,' can't wait to see it, all right?" As the joke received a tepid response, Rock added, "That was a nice one!"

    Also read: Oscars 2022: Bollywood reacts to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock; Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan post comments

    Jada has previously opened up about being diagnosed with alopecia, a hair loss condition. She first opened up about it in 2018 and has since spoken up about her challenges of living with the illness on social media.

    After Will slapped Chris, the entire auditorium went silent for a few seconds, Will came back to his seat and shouted, "Keep my wife's name out of your (expletive) mouth."

    Even though there was no mic on Will, his audio was audible. At the end of the exchange, Chris said, "That was the greatest night in the history of television."

    Soon after this, Will won his first Oscar. He won Best Actor for his performance in King Richard. In his acceptance speech, Will apologised to the Academy and spoke about the importance of family in his life. 

    "I wanna apologise to the Academy… to all my fellow nominees. Art imitates life. I look like the crazy father! Love will make you do crazy things." Will, who plays Richard Williams, father to tennis stars Serena and Venus Williams in the film, said.

    Also read: Ace! That's what Venus and Serena Williams served at Oscar 2022 with gorgeous plunging gowns

    Last Updated Mar 28, 2022, 2:59 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Twenty20 T20 format has to be played with lot of fearless mindset - Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson-ayh

    IPL 2022: T20 format has to be played with lot of fearless mindset - RR skipper Samson

    Qatar World Cup 2022 Portugal's Ronaldo welcomes 'King' Pepe back for North Macedonia showdown snt

    Qatar World Cup 2022: Portugal's Ronaldo welcomes 'King' Pepe back for North Macedonia showdown

    Womens World Cup 2022 We are proud of you says Virat Kohli after Team India's heartbreaking exit snt

    Women's World Cup 2022: We are proud of you, says Virat Kohli after Team India's heartbreaking exit

    IPL 2022: RCB skipper Du Plessis stresses on need to hold on to chances after loss against PBKS snt

    IPL 2022: RCB skipper Du Plessis stresses on need to hold on to chances after loss against PBKS

    football Argentina coach urges fans to enjoy Messi now and not worry about retirement snt

    Argentina coach urges fans to enjoy Messi now and not worry about retirement

    Recent Stories

    Bank Holidays in April 2022 Know the dates when banks will be closed gcw

    Bank Holidays in April 2022: Know the dates when banks will be closed

    Want to open a PPF account? Check details-dnm

    Want to open a PPF account? Check details

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Twenty20 T20 format has to be played with lot of fearless mindset - Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson-ayh

    IPL 2022: T20 format has to be played with lot of fearless mindset - RR skipper Samson

    KGF Chapter 2: Who is Anant Nag? Why did Prakash Raj replace him in Yash's film? RBA

    KGF Chapter 2: Who is Anant Nag? Why did Prakash Raj replace him in Yash's film?

    Real reason why Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars; read this RBA

    Real reason why Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars; read this

    Recent Videos

    Karnataka SSLC Exam 2022: Muslim students follow HC order, remove hijab and enter exam centers - ycb

    Karnataka SSLC Exam 2022: Muslim students follow HC order, remove hijab and enter exam centers

    Video Icon
    Man attacks Bihar CM Nitish Kumar after breaching security cordon

    Man attacks Bihar CM Nitish Kumar after breaching security cordon

    Video Icon
    Madrasas brainwash children, I will appeal to CM to ban them: Karnataka MLA Renukacharya - ycb

    Madrasas brainwash children, I will appeal to CM to ban them: Karnataka MLA Renukacharya

    Video Icon
    Bus tragedy in Andhra Pradesh several dead, injured - ycb

    Wedding turns tragic in Andhra Pradesh as bus falls into 50-feet pit killing 7, injuring 45

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Rishabh Pant, Ricky Ponting confident of a good start by Delhi Capitals DC-ayh

    IPL 2022: Pant, Ponting confident of a good start by Delhi Capitals

    Video Icon