    Mexico City GP 2021: Max Verstappen dominates to finish 1st, Lewis Hamilton holds on to 2nd spot

    Mexico City GP 2021 happened to be the 18th race of the F1 2021 Championship. Max Verstappen came up with a dominating performance to finish first, while Lewis Hamilton grabbed the second spot.

    Formula One Championship, Mexico City GP 2021: Max Verstappen dominates to finish 1st, Lewis Hamilton holds on to 2nd spot-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mexico City, First Published Nov 8, 2021, 12:18 PM IST
    The 18th Formula One (F1) 2021 Championship race happened to be the Mexico City Grand Prix 2021, held at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez on Sunday. Red Bull Racing-Honda's Max Verstappen gave an authoritative performance to grab the first spot, while Mercedes's Lewis Hamilton was left far behind but managed to finish second.

    With this win, Verstappen has taken a giant leap towards the championship. He started third on the grid, and with the long run down at the first corner, he went ahead of Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas. The latter, who started in the pole position, fell back after McLaren's Daniel Ricciardo tagged him.

    Meanwhile, Verstappen extended his lead over Hamilton by a good margin and was never bothered by being threatened. Also, Hamilton just edged ahead of his teammate Sergio Perez, as the latter was the local favourite and was cheered by the crowd throughout. Among the other finishers were: Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri - 4th), Carlos Sainz (Ferrari - 5th), Charles Leclerc (Ferrari - 6th), Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin - 7th), Kimi Raikkonen (Alfa Romeo - 8th), Fernando Alonso (Alpine - 9th) and Lando Norris (McLaren - 10th).

    "The start was nice and it was all about trying to brake as late as. I kept it on the track, came from third to first, and that was basically what made my race because I could just focus on myself, and we had incredible pace in the car. There's still a long way to go (in the championship). It's, of course, looking good, but also it can turn around very quickly. I'm looking forward to Brazil. I also have very good memories there," Verstappen said after the race.

    Moreover, Verstappen is now 19 points ahead of second-placed Hamilton in the F1 Driver's ranking for the season, while Bottas stays third. As for the constructors, Mercedes leads the chart, while Red Bull Racing-Honda is just a point behind, at the second. At the third spot is Ferrari, which has surpassed McLaren-Mercedes. Next up is the Brazilian Grand Prix at the Interlagos Circuit in São Paulo on November 14.

    Last Updated Nov 8, 2021, 12:18 PM IST
