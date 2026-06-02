Qatar has announced its 26-member squad for the FIFA World Cup 2026, which notably includes 19-year-old Tahsin Mohammed Jamshid. A footballer with roots in Kerala, India, Tahsin becomes the first player of Indian origin to be named in a national team squad for the FIFA World Cup.

Qatar will make its second consecutive appearance at the FIFA World Cup in the upcoming edition of the prestigious football tournament, which will begin on June 12. Qatar featured in the previous edition of the World Cup as its host, but finished its campaign without a win, losing all three of its group-stage matches.

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In the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026, Qatar has been clubbed in Group B, alongside co-host Canada, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Switzerland. The football team from the Middle East will kick off their campaign against Switzerland at San Francisco Bay Area Stadium in California on Sunday, June 14.

Thereafter, Qatar will face Canada in Vancouver on June 19 before concluding its group stage match against Bosnia and Herzegovina in Seattle on June 25.

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A Malayalee in Qatar’s 26-Member Squad

On June 1, the Qatar Football Association announced a 26-member squad for the FIFA World Cup 2026, with Hassan Al-Haydos leading the side. The majority of players in the Qatar squad are originally from various countries, reflecting the global makeup of the team as they prepare to compete on the world stage under head coach Julen Lopetegui.

However, one name that stood out among Malayalees and Keralites is Tahsin Mohammed Jamshid, who made a cut to the 26-member squad after he was earlier included in the preliminary roster for the marquee event. The 19-year-old is among the youngest talents in the squad, representing a significant breakthrough for youth development programs in Qatar.

Tahsin Jamshid was picked among a talented group of young players vetted by the coaching staff during Qatar’s training camp ahead of the tournament, earning his spot through his demonstrated technical skill and tactical versatility.

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In the preliminary Qatar squad, which was announced on May 13 this year, Tahsin Jamshid was named as one of the promising young prospects, signaling the coaching staff's intention to integrate fresh talent into the senior setup for the upcoming World Cup campaign.

Eventually, Tahsin impressed the coaching staff with his discipline and adaptability during the intensive high-altitude training sessions at Westmont College in Santa Barbara, California, and was picked for the main squad for the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Who Is Tahsin Mohammed Jamshid?

Tahsin Mohammed Jamshid might be representing Qatar in the upcoming edition of the FIFA World Cup, but the young footballer has his roots in Kerala, with his parents hailing from Thalassery and Valapattanam, respectively. Tahsin’s father is a former University of Calicut footballer and currently works as an accountant in Qatar.

When Tahsin was just three years old, his parents moved to Qatar, and since then, he has been raised in Doha, where he developed a deep connection to the country and eventually became a Qatari citizen. He was introduced to football by his father and trained at the Aspire Football Academy.

Tahsin Mohammed Jamshid started playing football in the Qatar Stars League before he made his senior debut for Al Duhail against Al Rayyan in the Qatar Stars League in 2024. Tahsin rose through the ranks of Qatar U16 and U17, being promoted to the national U20 setup and eventually breaking into the senior national team pool after his standout performances in the Qatar Stars League.

With his inclusion in the Qatar squad, Tahsin Mohammed Jamshid became the first footballer of Indian origin to be named to a national team squad competing in the FIFA World Cup. Now, Tahsin is set to make his World Cup debut in the upcoming FIFA World Cup.

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