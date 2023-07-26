WATCH: Messi magic grips America as Inter Miami superstar's brace in win over Atlanta United wows fans

Read about Lionel Messi's outstanding impact as he scores twice in Inter Miami's triumph against Atlanta United in the Leagues Cup, sparking newfound hope for the team.

Lionel Messi's immediate impact in the United States continues as he scores twice in Inter Miami's 4-0 victory over Atlanta United, propelling his team into the knockout rounds of the Leagues Cup. This follows his match-winning performance in his first start for the club, where he scored a last-minute goal against Mexican club Cruz Azul.

The Leagues Cup is a prestigious tournament that brings together the top-flight teams from Major League Soccer (MLS) and Mexico's Liga MX. With two wins under their belt, Miami tops their group, and with Messi settling in quickly, they now believe they have a chance at securing their first-ever trophy.

Atlanta United began the game with a high-line strategy to limit Messi's space, but this approach backfired, as Miami exploited the space behind the defense effectively. In the eighth minute, Messi capitalized on a through ball from his former Barcelona teammate, Sergio Busquets, to score Miami's opening goal.

The Argentine superstar continued to dominate the match, doubling Miami's advantage in the 22nd minute, thanks to a productive partnership with Finnish winger Robert Taylor. Their combination resulted in three goals, and Miami led 3-0 at halftime.

In the second half, Messi's influence was evident again as he set up Taylor for another goal. The 36-year-old forward was eventually substituted in the 78th minute, and Miami's Argentine head coach, Gerardo Martino, was pleased with the impact of Messi and Busquets on the team.

Martino highlighted how the arrival of Messi and Busquets has boosted the players' confidence and liberated them to play their best. He believes that Messi's World Cup triumph has rejuvenated him, leading to outstanding performances on the field.

"Their arrival has given the players a lot of confidence," said Martino, who ten years ago coached the pair at Barcelona. "The players feel more supported, they feel that the responsibility is carried by the great players and so they feel more liberated to play," he added.

"Messi has taken a huge weight off his shoulders with the Argentine national team. You can see it in everything, in his day-to-day life, in his statements, in the way he approaches the games. Leo is liberated and we can expect more of this type of performance," he added.

Despite being the reigning MLS champions in 2018, Atlanta United's current boss, Gonzalo Pineda, admitted that Miami outclassed them, emphasizing the significance of not making mistakes against players of Messi's caliber.

"They were the better team...at key moments they did not forgive. Against players like Messi you can't make mistakes and we made them in the first, second and fourth goals," he said.

Robert Taylor, who benefited from Messi's playmaking, received praise for his performance and acknowledged the incredible impact of playing alongside the world's best player. The Finnish winger expressed his excitement and gratitude for the opportunity to share the field with Messi.

"Every time Leo has the ball we have a few players running in behind and that creates loads of space for everyone else," Taylor said.

"I mean, he's the best player in the world. This is what he does - he scores two goals, he scored last game, gets another assist. It's a dream come true to play with him," he added.