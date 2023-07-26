Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    WATCH: Messi magic grips America as Inter Miami superstar's brace in win over Atlanta United wows fans

    Read about Lionel Messi's outstanding impact as he scores twice in Inter Miami's triumph against Atlanta United in the Leagues Cup, sparking newfound hope for the team.

    football WATCH Lionel Messi magic grips America as Inter Miami superstar's brace in win over Atlanta United wows fans snt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 26, 2023, 12:08 PM IST

    Lionel Messi's immediate impact in the United States continues as he scores twice in Inter Miami's 4-0 victory over Atlanta United, propelling his team into the knockout rounds of the Leagues Cup. This follows his match-winning performance in his first start for the club, where he scored a last-minute goal against Mexican club Cruz Azul.

    The Leagues Cup is a prestigious tournament that brings together the top-flight teams from Major League Soccer (MLS) and Mexico's Liga MX. With two wins under their belt, Miami tops their group, and with Messi settling in quickly, they now believe they have a chance at securing their first-ever trophy.

    Also read: Lionel Messi wows America with Hollywood-style Inter Miami debut; scores dramatic injury-time winner (WATCH)

    Atlanta United began the game with a high-line strategy to limit Messi's space, but this approach backfired, as Miami exploited the space behind the defense effectively. In the eighth minute, Messi capitalized on a through ball from his former Barcelona teammate, Sergio Busquets, to score Miami's opening goal.

    The Argentine superstar continued to dominate the match, doubling Miami's advantage in the 22nd minute, thanks to a productive partnership with Finnish winger Robert Taylor. Their combination resulted in three goals, and Miami led 3-0 at halftime.

    In the second half, Messi's influence was evident again as he set up Taylor for another goal. The 36-year-old forward was eventually substituted in the 78th minute, and Miami's Argentine head coach, Gerardo Martino, was pleased with the impact of Messi and Busquets on the team.

    Martino highlighted how the arrival of Messi and Busquets has boosted the players' confidence and liberated them to play their best. He believes that Messi's World Cup triumph has rejuvenated him, leading to outstanding performances on the field.

    "Their arrival has given the players a lot of confidence," said Martino, who ten years ago coached the pair at Barcelona. "The players feel more supported, they feel that the responsibility is carried by the great players and so they feel more liberated to play," he added.

    "Messi has taken a huge weight off his shoulders with the Argentine national team. You can see it in everything, in his day-to-day life, in his statements, in the way he approaches the games. Leo is liberated and we can expect more of this type of performance," he added.

    Despite being the reigning MLS champions in 2018, Atlanta United's current boss, Gonzalo Pineda, admitted that Miami outclassed them, emphasizing the significance of not making mistakes against players of Messi's caliber.

    "They were the better team...at  key moments they did not forgive. Against players like Messi you can't make mistakes and we made them in the first, second and fourth goals," he said.

    Robert Taylor, who benefited from Messi's playmaking, received praise for his performance and acknowledged the incredible impact of playing alongside the world's best player. The Finnish winger expressed his excitement and gratitude for the opportunity to share the field with Messi.

    "Every time Leo has the ball we have a few players running in behind and that creates loads of space for everyone else," Taylor said.

    "I mean, he's the best player in the world. This is what he does - he scores two goals, he scored last game, gets another assist. It's a dream come true to play with him," he added.

    Last Updated Jul 26, 2023, 12:08 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    ODI World Cup 2023: India vs Pakistan blockbuster clash likely to be rescheduled; here's why and likely date snt

    ODI World Cup 2023: India vs Pakistan blockbuster clash likely to be rescheduled; here's why and likely date

    WATCH MS Dhoni's dedication toward fitness at 42 leaves internet in awe as post-workout video goes viral snt

    WATCH: MS Dhoni's dedication toward fitness at 42 leaves internet in awe as post-workout video goes viral

    Football Eden Hazard turns down Inter Miami offer osf

    Eden Hazard turns down Inter Miami offer

    Basketball LeBron James' son, Bronny, suffers cardiac arrest during practice; out of ICU osf

    LeBron James' son, Bronny, suffers cardiac arrest during practice; out of ICU

    India 2023-24 home season Venues revealed for exciting series against Australia, Afghanistan & England snt

    India's 2023-24 home season: Venues revealed for exciting series against Australia, Afghanistan & England

    Recent Stories

    Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi to have dreamy destination wedding; know venue here ADC

    Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi to have dreamy destination wedding; know venue here

    LDL to triglycerides: Which Cholesterol is bad for us? LMA

    LDL to triglycerides: Which Cholesterol is bad for us?

    7 best performances by Margot Robbie before 'Barbie' MSW

    7 best performances by Margot Robbie before 'Barbie'

    Where is Samantha Ruth Prabhu? Check out actress's latest Instagram posts (Photos and Videos) RBA

    Where is Samantha Ruth Prabhu? Check out actress's latest Instagram posts (Photos and Videos)

    Bigg Boss 16 fame Abdu Rozik gets attacked by netizens for '3 in the bed' video - READ vma

    Bigg Boss 16 fame Abdu Rozik gets attacked by netizens for '3 in the bed' video - READ

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi performs havan at G20 meet venue in Delhi's Pragati Maidan AJR

    PM Modi performs havan at G20 meet venue in Delhi's Pragati Maidan | WATCH

    Video Icon
    WHO explains how heat harms you and how you can protect yourself

    WHO explains: How does heat harm you? How can you protect yourself?

    Video Icon
    Do you know why sailors on aircraft carriers wear colourful jackets? WATCH

    Do you know why sailors on aircraft carriers wear colourful jackets? WATCH

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP15: Top 4 motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 snt

    The Drive EP15: Top 4 motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Ready to discuss Manipur issue in Parliament, truth must come out before country: Amit Shah (WATCH) snt

    Ready to discuss Manipur issue in Parliament, truth must come out before country: Amit Shah (WATCH)

    Video Icon