    UEFA Nations League: Cristiano Ronaldo cherishes 901st career goal in Portugal's 2-1 win over Scotland (WATCH)

    First Published Sep 9, 2024, 10:33 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 9, 2024, 11:39 AM IST

    Cristiano Ronaldo once again etched his name in football history as he scored his 901st career goal to lead Portugal to a 2-1 victory over Scotland in their UEFA Nations League match on Sunday evening. The match, held in Lisbon, saw wild celebrations erupt as Ronaldo's late strike secured the win for the Portuguese side.

    The 39-year-old Ronaldo had already achieved a significant milestone earlier in the week, scoring his 900th career goal in a match against Croatia. On Sunday, he showcased his remarkable finishing ability against a determined Scotland team. The game saw Ronaldo's former Manchester United teammates contribute to the scoring, with Bruno Fernandes putting Portugal ahead. However, Scotland's Scott McTominay equalized, setting the stage for a dramatic conclusion.

    The decisive moment came in the 87th minute. Nuno Mendes made a blistering run down the flank, delivering a precise cross into the box. The ball evaded a cluster of players before falling perfectly to Ronaldo, who calmly slotted it home to secure the victory. The Al-Nassr star's goal sparked jubilation among the fans as Portugal avoided what could have been a frustrating draw.

    The celebration was a sight to behold as Ronaldo, known for his iconic "siuuu" celebration, was mobbed by his teammates. The Real Madrid and Manchester United legend's timely goal highlighted his continued influence on the game, even as he approaches the twilight of his career.

    "Two games, two wins. Thanks for all the support, Portugal!," wrote Ronaldo in a post on X following the win.

    Ronaldo, who started the match on the bench, was brought into play by Portugal's head coach Roberto Martinez after the game was tied 1-1. Martinez later revealed that the decision to rest Ronaldo initially was made with the player’s input, reflecting a strategic choice to manage the veteran’s workload.

    Roberto Martinez praised Ronaldo's impact, emphasizing his role in energizing the team and influencing the match. "The question was whether Ronaldo played the first half and left or came in and finished the game. That was the decision. He is an asset to the national team. When he comes in, if the scorer needs goals, Cris gives energy and a feeling to the fans, the stadium is different," he said.

    "If Cris leaves, it's the opposite and facilitates what the opponent would like to do when playing away from home in Portugal. But the important thing is the commitment of all the players. The players believe in what they can give or do for the National Team and are prepared for it. Cristiano, as captain, was exemplary," Martinez added.

    For Scotland, the defeat adds to a challenging period, with manager Steve Clarke facing increased scrutiny after a disappointing Euro 2024 campaign and consecutive losses in the past week. Scotland's inability to recover after Ronaldo's goal highlights the ongoing struggles faced by Clarke's team.

