    Champions League: Man City fans troll Real Madrid after breezing into final; sparks hilarious meme fest

    Champions League: Manchester City launched a brutal onslaught on Real Madrid to thrash it 4-0 and seal its place in the final. Consequently, the Cityzens' supporters began a mem fest to troll Los Blancos' buffs.

    First Published May 18, 2023, 4:01 PM IST

    It was a rare frightening night of football from defending European champion Real Madrid, as it was brutalised 4-0 in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League (UCL) semis at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester on Wednesday. It allowed the hosts to register a convincing 5-1 success over the visitors, as it qualified for the final for only the second time in its club history.

    As for the Cityzens’ goal scorers, Bernardo Silva (23rd and 27th), Manuel Akanji (76th) and Julián Álvarez (90+1) got the job done. In the meantime, following the triumph, it was the moment for the City buffs to troll Madrid lovers, as the former avenged the previous defeats against the side in one convincingly go in this encounter.

    ALSO READ: Champions League: 'We had to swallow poison' - Guardiola elated as City avenges past demons of Madrid

    While one Twitter user penned, “This Man City team is honestly ridiculous, making Real Madrid look like League 1 side. Bernardo x2, 2-0 City!”, another authored, “Everyone laughed at Arsenal for finishing behind City and losing to them but are you guys watching this? No team on earth can go up against them… they’re too good. Madrid are being made to look below average here.”

    Another Twitter user said, “Manchester City have bullied Real Madrid with outstanding football, a team playing a few levels above everyone else.” As another user commented, Los Blancos’ comparison to the Gunners continued, “Real Madrid have a taste of what’s like to have Manchester City all season on your tail! They fell in 45 mins... ARSENAL LASTED MONTHS”

