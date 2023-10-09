Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Tunnel clash erupts: Kyle Walker's heated exchange with Arsenal staff after Man City's loss goes viral - WATCH

    Tensions flared at Emirates Stadium on Sunday as Kyle Walker confronted an Arsenal staff member in a post-match tunnel altercation following Manchester City's rare defeat.

    football Tunnel clash erupts: Kyle Walker's heated exchange with Arsenal staff after Man City's loss goes viral - WATCH snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Oct 9, 2023, 12:36 PM IST

    In the aftermath of Arsenal's 1-0 victory over Manchester City in their Premier League clash on Sunday, defender Kyle Walker found himself at the center of a heated tunnel altercation with a member of Arsenal's backroom staff, reportedly due to an apparent handshake snub. Arsenal's triumph marked Manchester City's second consecutive loss, a rare occurrence for Pep Guardiola's team, who hadn't faced back-to-back defeats in five years.

    As emotions ran high following the game, Walker and his teammate Erling Haaland confronted a group making their way toward the tunnel area. The incident escalated as Walker appeared to square up to Nicolas Jover, Arsenal's set-piece coach, who had previously worked for Manchester City from 2019 to 2021. The confrontation stemmed from what seemed to be a perceived gesture snub by Walker.

    Haaland intervened, attempting to pull his teammate away from the confrontation. Additional staff members and security personnel stepped in to separate the two parties.

    The clash occurred after Gabriel Martinelli scored the winning goal for Arsenal in the 86th minute, ending their 12-game losing streak against Manchester City in the league.

    Man City boss Pep Guardiola declined to comment on the incident stating, "I know what happened but I won't say anything. They know it." 

    Arsenal's manager, Mikel Arteta, stated that he had not witnessed the altercation after the game.

    Former Manchester City defender Micah Richards provided his perspective, suggesting that it appeared Walker initially intended to shake hands but hesitated. "It looked like he was going to shake his hand, but Kyle didn't really want to. We're in October, if we were in March or April I could understand the frustration, they probably don't want to go to Arsenal and lose but it's not the end of the world," he said.

    Ex-Arsenal winger Theo Walcott said a 'nerve had been hit' in the post-match fracas. "We always look at City and they've been very professional and not reacting in situations. And that's where I feel like a nerve's been hit here, and he's caught it there definitely," he added.

    Last Updated Oct 9, 2023, 12:36 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    ODI World Cup 2023: Australia's Hazlewood defends Marsh on Kohli drop catch in defeat against India snt

    ODI World Cup 2023: Australia's Hazlewood defends Marsh on Kohli drop catch in defeat against India

    Football Premier League 2023: Martinelli's late goal seals Arsenal's thrilling win over Manchester City osf

    Premier League 2023: Martinelli's late goal seals Arsenal's thrilling win over Manchester City

    ODI World Cup 2023: India gets worked up against Australia, register six-wicket win avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: India gets worked up against Australia, register six-wicket win

    cricket ODI World cup 2023: KL Rahul's brilliant 97 leads India to convincing victory over Australia osf

    ODI World cup 2023: KL Rahul's brilliant 97 leads India to convincing victory over Australia

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: India's fightback as Kohli and Rahul shine after early woes against Australia osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: India fightback as Kohli and Rahul shine after early woes against Australia

    Recent Stories

    Rajasthan Election 2023 schedule announced by Election Commission, voting on November 23, verdict on December 3 AJR

    BREAKING: EC announces Rajasthan Election 2023 dates: Voting on November 23, verdict on December 3

    Mizoram Election 2023 schedule announced by EC voting on November 7 counting on December 3 gcw

    BREAKING: EC announces Mizoram Election 2023 dates: Voting on Nov 7, Verdict on Dec 3

    Madhya Pradesh Election 2023 schedule announced by Election Commission, voting on November 17, counting of votes on December 3 AJR

    BREAKING: EC announces Madhya Pradesh Election 2023 dates: Voting on November 17, verdict on December 3

    Earth to Mars: 8 planets and their natural satellites ATG

    Earth to Mars: 8 planets and their natural satellites

    Iran Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps helped Hamas execute the assault on Israel: Report

    Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps helped Hamas execute the assault on Israel: Report

    Recent Videos

    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade

    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Disturbing Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video snt

    Disturbing! Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video

    Video Icon
    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah WATCH

    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    P8I Poseidon The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    P-8I Poseidon: The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    Video Icon
    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple

    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple (VIDEO)

    Video Icon