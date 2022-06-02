Heung-Min Son wonders if Neymar knows him as South Korea takes on Brazil in a friendly

South Korea is up against Brazil in a friendly on Thursday. Meanwhile, Heung-Min Son has wondered if Neymar knows him.

It is turning out to be a thrilling contest between South Korea and Brazil at the Seoul World Cup Stadium on Thursday. Despite it being a friendly contest, the intensity seems high, as both teams are giving their all, with the score 2-1 favouring the visitors in the opening half. The strikes came from Richarlison in the seventh, followed by Ui-Jo Hwang in the 31st and Neymar in the 42nd. Meanwhile, the hosts’ star player Heung-Min Son pulled off a hilarious banter before the match. As per his Tottenham Hotspur teammate Emerson Royal, Son wonders if Brazilian star striker Neymar knew who the Korean is.

Speaking ahead of the game, Emerson said, "Sonny asks me about Neymar. He says, 'Does he know me?' I reply:' Hey Son, of course, he knows you, man. Just as you admire him, he can admire you too. Like Neymar, you're a star. Heung-Min Son is a strong-hearted and cheerful person that is hard to explain."

However, Son had recently hailed Neymar as the best player in the world and stated, “Neymar is the best player, and I think I am working hard to become the best player in the world. Brazil has a lot of world-class players. Our players are very much looking forward to the match itself. And, I think the most important thing is to play a good game by putting all our efforts into the match to show our best in front of many fans.”

