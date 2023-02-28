Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'The little boy from Rosario' - Social media jubilant after Lionel Messi bags second The Best FIFA award

    Ayush Gupta
    First Published Feb 28, 2023, 9:47 AM IST

    Argentine superstar Lionel Messi has been on a different level since last year. He has settled down with French champion Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). He has been scoring goals with the side regularly, allowing it to win the Ligue 1 championship. He continues his free-flowing form with Argentina, leading the side to its third FIFA World Cup title victory.

    Consequently, it was a no-brainer that Messi was nominated for The Best FIFA award this term. While the award ceremony took place in Paris on Monday, the Argentine emerged as the winner in the men's category, winning the laurel for only the second time in his career, surpassing the other two finalists, Karim Benzema (Real Madrid and France) and Kylian Mbappe (PSG and France).

    ALSO READ: Will Cristiano Ronaldo be given the winner's medal after Man United's League Cup 2022-23 Final conquest?

    After receiving the award, Messi recorded, "Wow, it's amazing. It's been a tremendous year, and it's an honour to be here tonight and win this award. Without my teammates, I wouldn't be here. I achieved the dream I had been hoping for so long. Very few people can achieve that, and I have been lucky to do so."

    As a result, social media was in a jubilant mood, hailing Messi as the greatest of all time and dubbing him the ultimate GOAT. FIFA wrote on its Twitter post, "The little boy from Rosario, Argentina". It is Messi's third FIFA award, winning the FIFA Player of the Year when he was 22.

    ALSO READ: Man United wins League Cup: Here's how Alex Ferguson reacted to Erik ten Hag delivering trophy in debut season

    Meanwhile, below is the list of all award winners during The Best FIFA:
    The Best FIFA Men's Player - Lionel Messi
    The Best FIFA Women's Player - Alexia Putellas
    The Best FIFA Men's Goalkeeper - Emiliano Martinez
    The Best Women's Goalkeeper - Mary Earps
    The Best FIFA Men's Coach - Lionel Scaloni
    The Best FIFA Women's Coach - Sarina Wiegman
    The FIFA Puskas Award - Marcin Oleksy vs Stal Rzeszow
    FIFA FIFPRO 2022 Women's World XI - Christiane Endler, Lucy Bronze, Mapi Leon, Leah Williamson, Wendie Renard, Alexia Putellas, Keira Walsh, Lena Oberdorf, Alex Morgan, Sam Kerr, Beth Mead.
    FIFA FIFPRO 2022 Men's World XI - Thibaut Courtois, Achraf Hakimi, Joao Cancelo, Virgil van Dijk, Kevin De Bruyne, Luka Modric, Casemiro, Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, Karim Benzema, Erling Haaland.
    FIFA Fan Award - Argentina fans
    FIFA Fair Play Award - Luka Lochoshvili

    Last Updated Feb 28, 2023, 9:47 AM IST
