    Man United wins League Cup: Here's how Alex Ferguson reacted to Erik ten Hag delivering trophy in debut season

    League Cup 2022-23: Manchester United has come out on top, claiming the title against Newcastle United in the final on Sunday. Meanwhile, here's how Sir Alex Ferguson greeted him following the title victory. Watch the video.

    Manchester United wins League Cup 2022-23: Here is how Sir Alex Ferguson reacted to Erik ten Hag delivering trophy in debut season
    Ayush Gupta
    First Published Feb 27, 2023, 3:11 PM IST

    English giants Manchester United has ultimately done it under Erik ten Hag. It has won the 2022-23 League Cup, its first title in six years and the first under the Dutchman. He has become only the second Red Devils head coach to win the title after Jose Mourinho in 2016-17. Moreover, he is being dubbed the best candidate to date to have taken charge to take over the reins from the legendary Sir Alex Ferguson.

    In the meantime, following the title success against Newcastle United at Wembley Stadium in London on Sunday, the entire United camp was in a celebration mood, both on the field and in the dressing room. Meanwhile, Ferguson was also in attendance during the triumph and appeared at the tunnel of the venue by the dressing rooms.

    In a video shared online, ten Hag is seen entering the tunnel, where he is greeted by Ferguson, as the two shake hands and hug themselves by sharing brief congratulatory messages. The Dutchman then proceeds to shake hands with club owner Avram Glazer, who was also in the tunnel alongside Ferguson.

    Speaking about his meeting with Glazer, ten Hag revealed, "He was happy for the club. As an owner, he wanted to be part of it. You could see that when he was in the dressing room. It was good that he could be part of it." Notably, the Dutchman had also met Fergie last week at dinner at a restaurant in Manchester.

    Last Updated Feb 27, 2023, 3:11 PM IST
