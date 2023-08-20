Spain beat England 1-0 to lift FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 title; WATCH Olga Carmona's winning goal

In a defining moment for women's football, Spain emerged as the triumphant victors of the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023, securing the prestigious championship title with a slender 1-0 margin. A sense of heartbreak enveloped England, as they found themselves narrowly denied the opportunity of lifting the trophy.

Early in the game, England found themselves dictating the tempo with a substantial share of possession. Lauren Hemp's shot at the four-minute mark marked the inaugural attempt of the match, a sign of England's proactive approach. Their persistence nearly paid off again in a fleeting moment as Hemp's strike met the crossbar, narrowly missing the mark.

Mary Earps, the Manchester United goalkeeper, had encountered a relatively quiet period until that juncture. However, she showcased her prowess with a brilliant save on the 17th minute, expertly denying Alba Redondo's attempt at the back post.

As the game progressed, Spain began to assert their dominance and capitalised on their momentum by taking the lead on the half-hour mark. Olga Carmona found herself with an unobstructed path into the penalty area and demonstrated impeccable finishing skills.

Just before the halftime whistle, England had a golden opportunity to level the playing field. Alessia Russo delivered a well-placed cross aimed at Toone. Unfortunately, the United striker's choice to use her left foot instead of her right led to her completely missing the ball, leaving the chance unfulfilled.

With the commencement of the second half, Coach Wiegman introduced two changes during the break, as Lauren James and Chloe Kelly were brought onto the field. The dynamics of the game were temporarily halted as a VAR review culminated in a penalty being awarded to Spain in the 67th minute. The decision was made after Keira Walsh was deemed to have handled the ball inside the penalty area.

Despite England's persistent efforts for a decisive goal, their aspirations were met with disappointment as the referee announced an additional 13 minutes of injury time. Regrettably, Spain managed to withstand the pressure and clinch a momentous victory.