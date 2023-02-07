Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Revealed: Zanetti spoke to Messi over possibility of joining Inter Milan after Barcelona exit

    Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Lionel Messi could have been playing at the San Siro if Inter Milan vice president Javier Zanetti had his way after the Argentinean superstar's exit from Barcelona.

    football Revealed: Javier Zanetti spoke to Lionel Messi over possibility of joining Inter Milan after Barcelona exit snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Feb 7, 2023, 3:11 PM IST

    Legendary striker Lionel Messi, who lifted Argentina's third World Cup glory in Qatar last December, continues to hit the headline regarding his future at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). According to the club's Sports Advisor, Luis Campos, talks of a contract extension between the French giants and the 35-year-old legend is ongoing, with the player's current contract ending in June 2023.

    Amidst this, Inter Milan's Vice President Javier Zanetti has revealed that Messi could have been playing for San Siro after his Barcelona exit if things had gone the former Argentina player's way.

    Also read: 'I love Messi because...': Inter Miami co-owner Beckham explains what makes PSG star special

    Zanetti, who clicked a famous selfie with Messi and his family after the Argentina captain lifted the Qatar World Cup 2022 trophy, appeared on DAZN's "Supertele" to talk about the 35-year-old's enquiries from the squad following his exit from FC Barcelona.

    When it became clear that Messi would leave the Spanish club, Zanetti depended on their strong friendship to try and convince the Argentinean legend to come to Italy. Zanetti recognised one significant obstacle, even if he probably would have preferred to see his countryman join the Serie A team.

    football Revealed: Javier Zanetti spoke to Lionel Messi over possibility of joining Inter Milan after Barcelona exit snt

    "We spoke to Messi because of the relationship we have when there was this possibility that he would leave Barcelona," Zanetti said.

    "I would never have imagined his farewell to Barcelona. But we cannot realistically compete, from an economic point of view, with teams like City or Paris Saint Germain," Inter Milan's vice president added.

    Also read: Revealed: What Messi thinks about Argentina teammate and Chelsea's new signing Enzo Fernandez

    After leaving Camp Nou with tears in his eyes, Messi would finally sign a two-year contract with Paris Saint-Germain. Unfortunately, the former Barcelona star's first year in the French city didn't go as anticipated because of his struggles.

    However, the Argentine has demonstrated he can still play at a high level in his second season, leading to a second season with at least 10 goals and 10 assists. Messi also exploited his strong start to his second campaign in Paris to propel him to the 2022 FIFA World Cup title.

    Last Updated Feb 7, 2023, 3:11 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football Ronaldo or Benzema - who trains like a beast Real Madrid star's personal coach gives shocking response snt

    Ronaldo or Benzema - who trains like a beast? Real Madrid star's personal coach gives shocking response

    football Turkey earthquake: Former Newcastle United winger Christian Atsu found alive but injured-ayh

    Turkey earthquake: Former Newcastle United winger Christian Atsu found alive but injured

    One of the greats in his own right - Social media hails Aaron Finch sublime career post international retirement-ayh

    'One of the greats in his own right' - Social media hails Finch's sublime career post international retirement

    Australia T20 captain Aaron Finch announces retirement from international cricket; check details AJR

    Australia T20 captain Aaron Finch announces retirement from international cricket; check details

    football isl 2022 23 time running out for chennaiyin fc playoff challenge ahead of clash against kerala blasters fc snt

    ISL 2022-23: Time running out for Chennaiyin FC’s playoff challenge ahead of clash against Kerala Blasters FC

    Recent Stories

    Jamia violence case: Delhi Police move HC challenging order discharging Sharjeel Imam, 10 others AJR

    Jamia violence case: Delhi Police move HC challenging order discharging Sharjeel Imam, 10 others

    Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani Wedding: First video from the venue is out; pheras will happen between 2pm to 4pm RBA

    Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Wedding: First video from the venue is out; pheras will happen between 2 to 4pm

    Who is Apsara Iyer first Indian American woman president of Harvard Law Review in 136 years gcw

    Who is Apsara Iyer, first Indian-American woman president of Harvard Law Review in 136 years?

    Maharashtra Ferry service between Belapur-Gateway begins; know timings, tickets - adt

    Maha: Ferry service between Belapur-Gateway begins; know timings, tickets

    football Ronaldo or Benzema - who trains like a beast Real Madrid star's personal coach gives shocking response snt

    Ronaldo or Benzema - who trains like a beast? Real Madrid star's personal coach gives shocking response

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi attacks Cong, says HAL was used to instigate people and target his govt

    PM Modi attacks Cong, says HAL was used to instigate people and target his govt

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Ahmedabad/3rd T20I: Do not mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 3rd T20I: 'Don't mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play' - Hardik Pandya

    Video Icon
    Jai Shri Ram chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    'Jai Shri Ram' chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    Video Icon
    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Lucknow/2nd T20I: We realised that it would be a challenging wicket - Paras Mhambrey after India toiling win against New Zealand-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 2nd T20I: 'We realised that it would be a challenging wicket' - Mhambrey after India's toiling win

    Video Icon
    WATCH Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, mega wargames with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    WATCH: Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, India's mega exercise with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    Video Icon