Ronaldinho sends message to Messi as Barcelona icon cherishes Argentine's World Cup 2022 triumph

Brazilian legend Ronaldinho expressed joy over former Barcelona teammate Lionel Messi's World Cup 2022 triumph as the forward led Argentina to clinch the showpiece tournament for a third time.

Over a month after Argentina, led by Lionel Messi, lifted the Qatar World Cup 2022, Brazilian legend Ronaldinho expressed joy over his former Barcelona teammate's achievement.

At Qatar 2022, the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner finally took home the prize he had most always wanted after inspiring his nation to its first world championship since Diego Maradona's reign in 1986.

Former Brazil international Ronaldinho was happy to see a fellow all-time great win a prestigious award as he did in 2002, and he hopes the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star would now play freely for the rest of his career.

At a Mundo Deportivo event, Ronaldinho said, "Very happy for his victory in the World Cup. He was missing that. The truth is that nobody imagined him outside of Barca, but things happen in football."

Sending an inspiring message to Messi, the Barcelona legend added, "Now he must continue."

Ronaldinho was able to leave Barcelona in 2008 thanks to the rise of Messi, but the two-time FIFA World Player of the Year still keeps a careful eye on things in the Catalan club. The Brazilian has witnessed fellow countryman Raphinha join the Camp Nou squad this year and is certain that the clever winger will succeed after overcoming a sluggish start to his La Liga tenure.

"He (Raphinha) is a great player. I know him well, since he was little. I am sure that things will turn out well for him at Barcelona from now on," the Brazilian icon added.

Barcelona is now in first place in the Liga standings in 2022–23 as they attempt to reclaim the domestic title from arch-rival Real Madrid. Meanwhile, Messi is considering a contract extension offer from Paris Saint–Germain.

