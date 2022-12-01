Lukaku trolled after Croatia send No. 2 ranked Belgium packing out of Qatar World Cup 2022

2018 runners-up Croatia saw out a nervy ending to seal their place in the Round of 16 at the Qatar World Cup 2022 and send No. 2 ranked Belgium home, leaving fans in utter dismay.

Croatia survived a nervy ending to seal their berth in Round 16 at the Qatar World Cup 2022 and send No. 2 ranked men's team, Belgium, packing out of the showpiece tournament. The 2018 runners-up managed to hold Roberto Martinez's men to a goalless draw in front of a packed Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, sending shockwaves among fans of the Belgian side.

Midway through the first half, Croatia was given a penalty after Andrej Kramari was brought down in the box by Yannick Carrasco. However, VAR reversed the judgement because Dejan Lovren was deemed offside before the foul.

Romelu Lukaku was brought off the bench by Belgium's head coach Roberto Martinez at halftime to try to save their World Cup hopes. However, the Inter striker missed a huge opportunity to score when the ball fell to him six yards out, and his right-footed shot rebounded off the post.

Thibaut Courtois denied Luka Modric and Marcelo Brozovi as they tried to score the goal that would have given them some breathing room, but they ultimately didn't need it. The 2018 runners-up continued their streak of progressing past the group stage at every competition they've played in.

Thorgan Hazard then crossed the ball into the area. Still, Lukaku couldn't get his feet together in time, allowing the ball to go into the arms of Croatian goalkeeper Dominik Livakovi from underneath the crossbar. This is the first time Belgium has failed to make it out of the group since 1998.

Former Chelsea striker Lukaku will want to forget this night as he missed as many as 4 shots in 45 minutes, sending a massive outburst on social media. The Belgian was heavily trolled after the team was knocked out of the Qatar World Cup 2022 on Twitter.

