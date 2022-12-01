Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Anthony Taylor again! Croatia fans blast referee for offside shocker against Belgium in World Cup 2022

    During Croatia and Belgium's Group F encounter at the Qatar World Cup 2022, the 2018 runners-up were awarded a penalty - only to be overturned as offside by referee Anthony Taylor.

    football 'Anthony Taylor again!': Croatia fans blast referee for offside shocker against Belgium in Qatar World Cup 2022 snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Dec 1, 2022, 9:48 PM IST

    The Qatar World Cup 2022 has been marred with several VAR inconsistencies. Even if your nose hair is offside, the automated offside system used for the showpiece tournament will penalise you mercilessly. But as Croatians will confirm on Thursday, it still hurts to be surprised by a crazily slim margin. And believe it or not, referee Anthony Taylor, who has had a few controversial decisions recently, was in the thick of perhaps the harshest offside calls of all time during Croatia's Group F finale against Belgium.

    Going against Belgium, the 2018 runners-up knew that a win would guarantee their advancement to the round of 16. 

    Also read: 'Worst referee ever': Fans blast Anthony Taylor for shocker in South Korea's World Cup 2022 loss to Ghana

    When referee Anthony Taylor called a penalty for a foul by Yannick Carrasco on Andrej Kramari, Croatia believed they had a golden opportunity to grab the lead in the first half. But as the ball was brought into the box, Taylor was called to the pitchside monitor to look for offside against Dejan Lovren while Luka Modric was poised to take the penalty.

    Even though Lovren didn't touch the ball, the offside rule caused the penalty to be overturned.

    A few days ago, Anthony Taylor sparked outrage during South Korea's 2-3 loss to Ghana. In the dying minutes of the 10-minute stoppage time, South Korea won the 12th corner of their clash but was not allowed to take the same by the English referee as he blew the full-time whistle. Irate South Korean players surrounded the official, and head coach Paulo Bento too rushed towards him. An argument between the South Korean coach and Anthony Taylor resulted in the former getting a red card.

    Premier League followers instantly recalled Anthony Taylor's howlers during Chelsea's 2-2 draw against Tottenham Hotspur at the start of this season. Anthony Taylor's questionable handling of some of the events during the game left the Blue fans simply annoyed. After the match, supporters even started an online petition calling for Taylor to be barred from officiating Chelsea games in the future. The petition received more than one lakh signatures, and Thomas Tuchel, then manager of Chelsea, had categorically endorsed it.

    Also read: Ban Anthony Taylor from refereeing Chelsea games, demand thousands of livid fans; Thomas Tuchel agrees

    Croatia fans were miffed with Anthony Taylor's decision, with several users questioning how that was ruled offside. "Anthony Taylor and his EPL crew came to show how bad English refs are. How is that an offside," said one user on Twitter.

    "I'm back to remind everyone again and again and again. Anthony Taylor is theeeeeee worst ref of all time," noted another annoyed fan, while a third remarked, "You simply cannot explain or justify this. VAR and Anthony Taylor are disgraces that take away from the game."

    "Take VAR away and we'll still have terrible refs like Anthony Taylor… the fact is no matter what, getting a fair and good ref is basically impossible," said a fourth fan.

    Here's a look at some of the reactions slamming Anthony Taylor and his refereeing skills:

    Last Updated Dec 1, 2022, 9:48 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football Qatar World Cup 2022: Declan Rice believes other nations must fear England 'world-class' squad snt

    Qatar World Cup 2022: Declan Rice believes other nations must fear England 'world-class' squad

    football Qatar World Cup 2022, TUN vs FRA: France files complaint with FIFA over Griezmann's disallowed goal against Tunisia-ayh

    Qatar World Cup 2022, TUN vs FRA: France files complaint with FIFA over Griezmann's disallowed goal

    football 'Barbaric, heartbreaking': Outrage ensues after Iranian man 'shot dead' for celebrating Qatar World Cup 2022 exit USA snt

    'Barbaric, heartbreaking': Outrage ensues after Iranian man 'shot dead' for celebrating World Cup 2022 exit

    Pakistan vs England, PAK vs ENG 2022-23, Rawalpindi/1st Test: A look at all the records the Three Lions shattered on Day 1-ayh

    PAK vs ENG 2022-23, Rawalpindi Test: A look at all the records England shattered on Day 1

    Ashok Malhotra, Jatin Paranjape among new Cricket Advisory Committee members to pick fresh selection panel-ayh

    Ashok Malhotra, Jatin Paranjape among new Cricket Advisory Committee members to pick fresh selection panel

    Recent Stories

    Gujarat election 2022 PM Modi convoy stops to make way for ambulance in Ahmedabad roadshow Watch gcw

    PM Modi's convoy stops to make way for ambulance in Ahmedabad roadshow; Watch

    football PSG to offer 2-year contract to Lionel Messi after Qatar World Cup 2022 amid interest from Barcelona and Inter Miami snt

    PSG to offer Messi 2-year contract extension after World Cup 2022 amid interest from Barcelona & Inter Miami?

    ICSE ISC datesheet 2023 Class 12 exams to begin from February 13 Class 10 from February 27 gcw

    ICSE, ISC datesheet 2023: Class 12 exams to begin from February 13, Class 10 from February 27

    football Qatar World Cup 2022: Declan Rice believes other nations must fear England 'world-class' squad snt

    Qatar World Cup 2022: Declan Rice believes other nations must fear England 'world-class' squad

    MCD Elections 2022 Dry day alert issued in Delhi no liquor sale in capital for 4 days Check dates gcw

    MCD Elections 2022: Dry day alert issued in Delhi, no liquor sale in capital for 4 days; Check dates

    Recent Videos

    Yudh Abhyas 2022: India-US troops execute HADR mission after 'flash floods in Dhauliganga river'

    Yudh Abhyas 2022: India-US troops execute HADR mission after 'flash floods in Dhauliganga river'

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Christchurch/3rd ODI: Sometimes, you got to wait for your chances - Shikhar Dhawan on Sanju Samson-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Christchurch ODI: 'Sometimes, you got to wait for your chances' - Dhawan on Samson

    Video Icon
    Yudh Abhyas 2022: Check out the firepower Indian and American troops are using

    Yudh Abhyas 2022: Check out the firepower being used

    Video Icon
    Yudh Abhyas Experience: High-altitude, quite literally, takes your breath away

    'Yudh Abhyas' Experience: 'High-altitude, quite literally, takes your breath away'

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Christchurch/3rd ODI: It is always good to bowl alongside Umran Malik - Arshdeep Singh-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Christchurch ODI: 'It is always good to bowl alongside Umran' - Arshdeep

    Video Icon