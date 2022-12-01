Qatar World Cup 2022, CAN vs MAR: The 5 curious moments as Morocco thumps Canada to enter pre-quarters

Qatar World Cup 2022: Canada and Morocco were involved in a curious encounter in Group F on Thursday. The latter came up with a thumping performance to win 2-1 and enter pre-quarters, while here are the top moments.

It was another thrilling moment in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. On Thursday, the final Group H match between Canada and Morocco at the Al Thumama Stadium saw the latter script a rousing 2-1 victory. Thanks to Croatia holding Belgium goalless in the other group game that ran alongside at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, the Atlas Lions have managed to qualify for the pre-quarters for just the second time in its history, with the first being in Mexico 1986. Also, it is more intriguing that they have topped the group above Croatia (second) and Belgium (third). On the same note, we present the five curious moments from this contest.

Hakim Ziyech is too good to be stopped by Canada

Ziyech made a name for himself after moving to Chelsea. The exposure he has received in his stint in the English Premier League (EPL) has only allowed him to mature as an attacking midfielder. The impact he is making for his Moroccon national side is indeed commendable. At the same time, he is too good to be stopped by the struggling Canadians.

Youssef En-Nesyri is a classical talent on the rise

The second goal from En-Nesyri was also laudable, as the striker made a good run and his fierce pace allowed him to outrun the Canadian defence. At the same time, the strike he came up with was clean as a whistle, leaving the Canadian goalkeeper Milan Borjan with nothing to do. His exposure to La Liga with Sevilla has made him a rising talent.

En-Nesyri celebrates during off-side

The Atlas Lions plundered in their third right before half-time, courtesy of En-Nesyri. However, he was immediately ruled off-side. But, despite the fact, En-Nesyri did not bother to look at the linesman and continued to celebrate while his team pulled itself back. Only after he had completed his celebration did he realise that his teammates remained unmoved and that he was adjudged off-side.

Chances galore for Canada, but lacked finishing

The Voyageurs did have a couple of close chances. Although their sole goal came through an own goal via Naif Aguerd, two of its close opportunities went pegging. But, what was notable was their lack of finishing abilities, which they must work on in the coming days, despite their admirable attacking intent.

Topping the group again

Yes, even in 1986, Morocco topped its group over England and Poland, only to be ousted in the pre-quarters. However, it has been better in terms of performance this season. Consequently, it would be heavily backed to go past the pre-quarters this time.