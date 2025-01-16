Mohamed Salah future: How much Liverpool star can earn if he moves to Saudi Arabia REVEALED

Given his popularity in the Arabian countries, Mohamed Salah could make a potential move to the Saudi Pro League despite the fact that the Egyptian international has remained tight-lipped on his future.

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah has been in the news over the last couple of weeks amid the reports of his potential move to Saudi Pro League. The 32-year-old recently put an end to his speculations by announcing that the ongoing season is his last appearance for Liverpool.

Salah has been one of the pivotal players for Liverpool over the last several years and went on to establish himself as among the greatest players of the club. His exit from Liverpool is expected to fill a huge void, given he has been a main striker for the Anfield faithful, scoring crucial goals and helping the side win the Champions League triumph in 2019 and Premier League title in 2020.

Liverpool has been impressive in the ongoing season so far as they are currently at the top of the Premier League table with 46 points, a six points adrift of second-placed Arsenal. Mohamed Salah has remained part of Arne Slot’s side as they look to clinch the prestigious title for the 20th time in the history of the club. With Salah playing his last season for Liverpool, he has been receiving offers from several clubs, especially from Saudi Arabia, where Al Hilal expressed their desire to have him on the board.

The speculation around Liverpool star's future has been a major talking point ever since his announcement of leaving the club at the end of the season as his contract will expire in June.

As per the reports, Mohamed Salah’s move to Saudi Arabia will happen in all likelihood, considering lucrative offers from Saudi Pro Clubs. It has been reported that Saudi chiefs are set to offer a contract of 65 million pounds to the Liverpool star across two seasons, which is tantamount to earning £32.5 million per season. Currently, Salah is earning £18.2 million at Liverpool and his potential move to Saudi Arabia would see earnings getting doubled, making it one of the most lucrative contracts of his career.

The speculations of Salah continuing professional football career in Saudi Arabia became rife after Turki Alalshikh, the chairman of the Saudi General Entertainment Authority, shared a picture of the Egyptian star in Al Hilal kit on his facebook account. According to the report by The Sun, Alalshikh gave a green signal to Al Hilal, who is currently the reigning champions of Saudi Pro League, to sign Salah in the summer transfer window. Given that the Liverpool star will be released on free transfer upon the expiry of his contract in July, it will enable the Anfield to have more funds to sign like-in-like replacement for Mohamed Salah.

If Mohamed Salah joins Saudi Pro League club in the January transfer window, he will join Cristiano Ronaldo, Sadio Mane, Neymar Jr, and Karim Benzema, further elevating the status of the league who has been attracting star players from across the globe.

