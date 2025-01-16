Rodrygo to Bryan Mbeumo: 6 players who could replace Mohamed Salah at Liverpool

Mohamed Salah recently confirmed this will be his final season at Liverpool, sparking speculation about potential replacements, including versatile forwards, proven Premier League performers, and emerging stars with impressive goal-scoring records.

article_image1
Author
Hrishikesh Damodar
First Published Jan 16, 2025, 8:00 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 16, 2025, 8:00 AM IST

Image Credit: Getty Images

Mohamed Salah recently put an end to speculation about his future, announcing that this season will be his last at Liverpool. In an interview with Sky Sports, the 32-year-old Egyptian forward confirmed his decision to depart the club at the end of the 2024/25 campaign, marking the conclusion of an iconic era at Anfield.

Here, we look at six players who could realistically fill the Eyptian King's boots:

article_image2

Image Credit: Getty Images

1) Rodrygo

The Brazilian winger has often been overshadowed at Real Madrid by teammates like Vinicius Junior, and with Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham adding to Madrid's star power, Rodrygo’s role seems increasingly limited. He’s been linked with a move away, and Liverpool could provide the perfect platform, especially if they win the Premier League or Champions League this season. However, Rodrygo’s wages may pose a challenge, as he doesn’t fit the typical FSG profile.

article_image3

Image Credit: Getty Images

2) Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

The Napoli star has reportedly handed in a transfer request, making the talented Georgian winger one of the most sought-after players this window. At just 23, Kvaratskhelia boasts exceptional pace, flair, and creativity. PSG appear to be closing in on a 70 million pound deal, but Liverpool have been long-term admirers. With reports suggesting a 70 million pound offer from Saudi Arabia for Darwin Nunez, cashing in on the Uruguayan could help fund a move for Kvaratskhelia.

article_image4

Image Credit: Getty Images

3) Bryan Mbeumo

For a like-for-like replacement, Bryan Mbeumo of Brentford fits the bill. The left-footed Cameroonian thrives on the right flank, charging forward with pace, close control, and an eye for goal. With 13 goals this season, Mbeumo, at 25, is in a similar stage of his career to when Salah joined Liverpool. While not prolific, Salah wasn’t either before his move to Anfield, making Mbeumo a solid, low-risk option.
 

article_image5

Image Credit: Getty Images

4) Jarrod Bowen

While not the flashiest name on this list, Jarrod Bowen is a proven Premier League performer and could be the safest bet for Liverpool. The West Ham winger is a consistent goal scorer with bags of experience and would slot comfortably into the right flank. At 28, he’s slightly older than Liverpool’s ideal target, and West Ham’s asking price could be steep, but Bowen was once Jurgen Klopp’s favorite player outside his squad—a detail that could reignite Liverpool’s interest.

article_image6

Image Credit: Getty Images

5) Antoine Semenyo

Liverpool legend Michael Owen recently stated that Semenyo has the potential to replace Salah at Anfield. Ownen's comments came following Bournemouth's dramatic 2-2 draw against Chelsea in the Premier League. So far, Semenyo has scored seven goals this season and will look to maintain his impressive run. "Semenyo is a brilliant player. He scores goals and we don't know if Salah will leave or stay, but if he leaves, Semenyo should be his replacement at Liverpool," Owen said.

article_image7

Image Credit: Getty Images

6) Omar Marmoush

Why not replace the Egyptian King with the Egyptian Prince? Omar Marmoush has been in stellar form for Eintracht Frankfurt, scoring 14 Bundesliga goals—just one behind Harry Kane—and leading the league with seven assists. Like Salah, Marmoush is a versatile forward capable of playing across the front three, fitting Liverpool’s system perfectly. While Man City are reportedly interested in the 24-year-old for 50 million pounds, Liverpool could swoop in to secure Egypt’s rising star.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Fake news is easy to spreadJasprit Bumrah denies reports of bed rest due to back injury hrd

'Fake news is easy to spread': Jasprit Bumrah denies reports of bed rest due to back injury

Kho Kho World Cup 2025 Indian mens team dominating campaign continues, secures 3rd win on trot vs Peru hrd

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Indian men’s team dominating campaign continues, secures 3rd win on trot vs Peru

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Indian women's team makes it 2 on 2 with a dominating win over Iran 

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Indian women's team makes it 2 on 2 with a dominating win over Iran 

football Barcelona fans in excitement as Lionel Messi likely to reunite with Blaugrana during MLS off-season hrd

Barcelona fans in excitement as Lionel Messi likely to reunite with Blaugrana during MLS off-season

No rushing back for Jasprit Bumrah! Indian pacer advised bed rest ahead of Champions Trophy 2025 hrd

No rushing back for Jasprit Bumrah! Indian pacer advised bed rest ahead of Champions Trophy 2025

Recent Stories

Vijay Sethupathi Net Worth: House, lifestyle of Merry Christmas actor ATG

Vijay Sethupathi Net Worth: House, lifestyle of Merry Christmas actor

Short seller Hindenburg Research, known for global headlines over Adani Group, to shut down nate anderson anr

Short seller Hindenburg Research, known for global headlines over Adani Group, to shut down

BREAKING Saif Ali Khan stabbed at home, suffers injuries; Read on ATG

BREAKING: Saif Ali Khan stabbed at home, suffers injuries; Read on

Retail Investors Bet Big On Intel’s Turnaround, Call the Stock ‘Undervalued’

Retail Investors Bet Big On Intel’s Turnaround, Call the Stock ‘Undervalued’

Sidharth Malhotra: 5 uber-expensive things owned by Shershaah actor ATG

Sidharth Malhotra: 5 uber-expensive things owned by Shershaah actor

Recent Videos

Road Incident in West Bengal: Woman Hit by Speeding Bike #ViralVideo #CCTV

Road Incident in West Bengal: Woman Hit by Speeding Bike #ViralVideo #CCTV

Video Icon
Neha Shalini Resigns from BJP Mahila Morcha After Levelling Allegations | WATCH

Neha Shalini Resigns from BJP Mahila Morcha After Levelling Allegations | WATCH

Video Icon
Kerala Pulse | Sabarimala Temple Overflows with Thousands of Devotees on Makaravilakku Festival 2025

Kerala Pulse | Sabarimala Temple Overflows with Thousands of Devotees on Makaravilakku Festival 2025

Video Icon
Boby Chemmanur Apologizes to Court for Continuing to Remain in Jail | WATCH

Boby Chemmanur Apologizes to Court for Continuing to Remain in Jail | WATCH

Video Icon
Army Day 2025: General Upendra Dwivedi Lays Wreath at Southern Command War Memorial

Army Day 2025: General Upendra Dwivedi Lays Wreath at Southern Command War Memorial

Video Icon