Rodrygo to Bryan Mbeumo: 6 players who could replace Mohamed Salah at Liverpool

Mohamed Salah recently confirmed this will be his final season at Liverpool, sparking speculation about potential replacements, including versatile forwards, proven Premier League performers, and emerging stars with impressive goal-scoring records.

Mohamed Salah recently put an end to speculation about his future, announcing that this season will be his last at Liverpool. In an interview with Sky Sports, the 32-year-old Egyptian forward confirmed his decision to depart the club at the end of the 2024/25 campaign, marking the conclusion of an iconic era at Anfield. Here, we look at six players who could realistically fill the Eyptian King's boots:

1) Rodrygo The Brazilian winger has often been overshadowed at Real Madrid by teammates like Vinicius Junior, and with Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham adding to Madrid's star power, Rodrygo’s role seems increasingly limited. He’s been linked with a move away, and Liverpool could provide the perfect platform, especially if they win the Premier League or Champions League this season. However, Rodrygo’s wages may pose a challenge, as he doesn’t fit the typical FSG profile.

2) Khvicha Kvaratskhelia The Napoli star has reportedly handed in a transfer request, making the talented Georgian winger one of the most sought-after players this window. At just 23, Kvaratskhelia boasts exceptional pace, flair, and creativity. PSG appear to be closing in on a 70 million pound deal, but Liverpool have been long-term admirers. With reports suggesting a 70 million pound offer from Saudi Arabia for Darwin Nunez, cashing in on the Uruguayan could help fund a move for Kvaratskhelia.

3) Bryan Mbeumo For a like-for-like replacement, Bryan Mbeumo of Brentford fits the bill. The left-footed Cameroonian thrives on the right flank, charging forward with pace, close control, and an eye for goal. With 13 goals this season, Mbeumo, at 25, is in a similar stage of his career to when Salah joined Liverpool. While not prolific, Salah wasn’t either before his move to Anfield, making Mbeumo a solid, low-risk option.



4) Jarrod Bowen While not the flashiest name on this list, Jarrod Bowen is a proven Premier League performer and could be the safest bet for Liverpool. The West Ham winger is a consistent goal scorer with bags of experience and would slot comfortably into the right flank. At 28, he’s slightly older than Liverpool’s ideal target, and West Ham’s asking price could be steep, but Bowen was once Jurgen Klopp’s favorite player outside his squad—a detail that could reignite Liverpool’s interest.

5) Antoine Semenyo Liverpool legend Michael Owen recently stated that Semenyo has the potential to replace Salah at Anfield. Ownen's comments came following Bournemouth's dramatic 2-2 draw against Chelsea in the Premier League. So far, Semenyo has scored seven goals this season and will look to maintain his impressive run. "Semenyo is a brilliant player. He scores goals and we don't know if Salah will leave or stay, but if he leaves, Semenyo should be his replacement at Liverpool," Owen said.

6) Omar Marmoush Why not replace the Egyptian King with the Egyptian Prince? Omar Marmoush has been in stellar form for Eintracht Frankfurt, scoring 14 Bundesliga goals—just one behind Harry Kane—and leading the league with seven assists. Like Salah, Marmoush is a versatile forward capable of playing across the front three, fitting Liverpool’s system perfectly. While Man City are reportedly interested in the 24-year-old for 50 million pounds, Liverpool could swoop in to secure Egypt’s rising star.

