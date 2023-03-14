Revealed: Hazard's relationship with Ancelotti; does he want to stay at Real Madrid?

Eden Hazard has revealed his relationship with Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has completely broken down and they are no longer on speaking terms.

After over two months without appearing for the European champions, Eden Hazard has confessed his relationship with Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has entirely collapsed, and the two are no longer on speaking terms. In only 296 minutes in all competitions this season, the former Chelsea player has contributed one goal and an assist.

In the Cup del Rey against CP Cacereno, Hazard made his last appearance for Real Madrid.

Despite being relegated to the squad's fringes, Hazard recently declared he has no plans to leave the club this summer and intends to complete the remaining year of his 470,000 pounds per week contract.

The 32-year-old has now acknowledged to the Belgian site RTBF that he doesn't communicate to head coach Ancelotti while not on the team.

"There is respect between us," Hazard said. "But I'm not going to say that we talk to each other, because we don't talk to each other."

"But there will always be respect. Even if tomorrow, he doesn't make me play anymore. I have to have respect for a guy like Carlo Ancelotti. What he represents for football, what he has done in his career, there is no problem," Hazard added.

In 2019, Hazard went to the Spanish powerhouses for an initial transfer of 88.3 million pounds. According to The Athletic, due to several add-ons, the Belgian's price surpassed the previous club record 90 million pounds Real Madrid spent for Gareth Bale in 2013.

Hazard signed a five-year deal and became Real Madrid's highest-paid player. Despite his scant playing time, the Belgian wants to stay at Real Madrid.

He admitted wanting to 'feel important' and regain confidence on the pitch, having excelled for Chelsea over seven years at Stamford Bridge.

"I miss it. I want to play. I want to have fun on the field," Hazard said. 'I hope deep inside me that I can bring something and that the coach is still counting on me."

"I would like to stay, I've always said that. I hope to play and to show that I can still do it. People have doubts, that's normal, I understand. But for me, I'm still here next year. You never know, but a transfer is not in my plan," Hazard added.

Hazard announced his retirement from international football after the World Cup in Qatar. His two group-stage games were his final matches in a 126-cap career with Belgium. The attacker acknowledged it was uncomfortable for him to compete at the tournament before a more "deserving" younger group of athletes.