Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Revealed: Hazard's relationship with Ancelotti; does he want to stay at Real Madrid?

    Eden Hazard has revealed his relationship with Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has completely broken down and they are no longer on speaking terms.

    football Revealed: Hazard's relationship with Ancelotti; does he want to stay at Real Madrid snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Mar 14, 2023, 4:37 PM IST

    After over two months without appearing for the European champions, Eden Hazard has confessed his relationship with Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has entirely collapsed, and the two are no longer on speaking terms. In only 296 minutes in all competitions this season, the former Chelsea player has contributed one goal and an assist.

    In the Cup del Rey against CP Cacereno, Hazard made his last appearance for Real Madrid. 

    Despite being relegated to the squad's fringes, Hazard recently declared he has no plans to leave the club this summer and intends to complete the remaining year of his 470,000 pounds per week contract.

    The 32-year-old has now acknowledged to the Belgian site RTBF that he doesn't communicate to head coach Ancelotti while not on the team.

    "There is respect between us," Hazard said. "But I'm not going to say that we talk to each other, because we don't talk to each other."

    "But there will always be respect. Even if tomorrow, he doesn't make me play anymore. I have to have respect for a guy like Carlo Ancelotti. What he represents for football, what he has done in his career, there is no problem," Hazard added.

    In 2019, Hazard went to the Spanish powerhouses for an initial transfer of 88.3 million pounds. According to The Athletic, due to several add-ons, the Belgian's price surpassed the previous club record 90 million pounds Real Madrid spent for Gareth Bale in 2013.

    Hazard signed a five-year deal and became Real Madrid's highest-paid player. Despite his scant playing time, the Belgian wants to stay at Real Madrid.

    He admitted wanting to 'feel important' and regain confidence on the pitch, having excelled for Chelsea over seven years at Stamford Bridge.

    "I miss it. I want to play. I want to have fun on the field," Hazard said. 'I hope deep inside me that I can bring something and that the coach is still counting on me."

    "I would like to stay, I've always said that. I hope to play and to show that I can still do it. People have doubts, that's normal, I understand. But for me, I'm still here next year. You never know, but a transfer is not in my plan," Hazard added.

    Hazard announced his retirement from international football after the World Cup in Qatar. His two group-stage games were his final matches in a 126-cap career with Belgium. The attacker acknowledged it was uncomfortable for him to compete at the tournament before a more "deserving" younger group of athletes.

    Last Updated Mar 14, 2023, 4:37 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IND vs AUS 2022-23: David Warner to play ODIs against India; in Australia ICC World Test Championship Final plans, assured head coach Andrew McDonald-ayh

    IND vs AUS: David Warner to play ODIs; in Australia's WTC Final plans, assured head coach Andrew McDonald

    Hardik Pandya latest social media post sends Kolkata fans into tizzy; here is why-ayh

    Hardik Pandya's latest social media post sends Kolkata fans into tizzy; here's why

    Watch Virat Kohli opens up about 'complications' of not scoring big to head coach Rahul Dravid-ayh

    Watch: Virat Kohli opens up about 'complications' of not scoring big to head coach Rahul Dravid

    football Should Raul replace Ancelotti as Real Madrid's manager? Fans give ultimate verdict-ayh

    Should Raul replace Ancelotti as Real Madrid's manager? Fans give ultimate verdict

    WPL 2023, DC vs RCB: It hurts, not going to lie - Megan Schutt after Royal Challengers Bangalore 5th straight loss against Delhi Capitals-ayh

    WPL 2023: 'It hurts, not going to lie' - Megan Schutt after RCB's 5th straight loss

    Recent Stories

    Islamabad court suspends non-bailable warrant against former Pakistan PM Imran Khan in judge threats case AJR

    Islamabad court suspends non-bailable warrant against former Pakistan PM Imran Khan in judge threats case

    Are you suffering from back pain? Here are 5 lifestyle changes for quick relief - gps

    Are you suffering from back pain? Here are 5 lifestyle changes for quick relief

    Urfi Javed now owns a Jeep Meridian SUV worth Rs 45 lakh on road

    Urfi Javed now owns a Jeep Meridian SUV worth Rs 45 lakh on road

    Delhi EWS Admission List 2023 to be announced today March 14; check latest update - adt

    Delhi Nursery EWS Admission List 2023 to be announced today; check latest update

    Alanna Panday Mehendi ceremony: Ananya Panday, Aaliyah Kashyap spotted at Sohail Khan's house vma

    Alanna Panday Mehendi ceremony: Ananya Panday, Aaliyah Kashyap spotted at Sohail Khan's house

    Recent Videos

    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Video Icon
    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri shares his top 3 picks to watch

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri shares top 3 picks to watch

    Video Icon
    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP Prakash Javadekar slams attack on Asianet News

    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP slams attack on Asianet News

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable - KS Bharat-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable' - KS Bharat

    Video Icon