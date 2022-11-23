Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Qatar World Cup 2022, FRA vs AUS: Lucas Hernandez ruled out with anterior cruciate ligament injury

    Qatar World Cup 2022: France secured an impressive 4-1 victory over Australia on Tuesday. However, Lucas Hernandez of the former suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury, ruling him out of the tournament remainder.

    football Qatar World Cup 2022, FRA vs AUS, France vs Australia: Lucas Hernandez ruled out with anterior cruciate ligament injury-ayh
    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    First Published Nov 23, 2022, 2:20 PM IST

    In yet another setback for the defending French side, defender Lucas Hernandez suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury during his side's 4-1 success over Australia at the Al Janoub Stadium in Al-Wakrah on Tuesday. As a result, he has been ruled out for the remainder of the tournament. He joins the long list of injured elite players, including Paul Pogba, N'Golo Kante, Karim Benzema and Christopher Nkunku, thus piling more pressure on head coach Didier Deschamps. It happened just nine minutes into the contest as he was down, clutching his right knee after being turned by Matthew Leckie in the lead-up to the opening goal from Craig Goodwin.

    Deschamps and veteran French goalkeeper Hugo Lloris admitted after the conquest that things did not look encouraging for the Bayern Munich defender before the French side confirmed his injury. He is also expected to miss out on some of the ongoing 2022-23 club season remainder, which resumes next month after the WC.

    FOLLOW QATAR WORLD CUP 2022 UPDATES HERE

    "Like the whole group, players and staff, I am extremely sorry for Lucas. We are losing an important element. Lucas is a warrior, and I do not doubt that he will do everything possible to return to the game. I know him well. Courage, he will have it, that's for sure. On behalf of the group, I wish him the best possible recovery," said Deschamps after the triumph, reports FotMob.

    Last Updated Nov 23, 2022, 2:20 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football Make United great again: Supporters gladdened as Glazers explore potential Manchestrer United sale-ayh

    'Make United great again': Supporters gladdened as Glazers explore potential Man United sale

    football 51 goals & counting Olivier Giroud equals Thierry Henry's French record in Qatar World Cup 2022 clash against Australia snt

    51 goals & counting! Giroud equals Thierry Henry's French record in World Cup 2022 clash against Australia

    Football frenzy turns violent in Kerala; fans clash with police during roadshow

    Football frenzy turns violent in Kerala; fans clash with police during roadshow

    football Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United part ways: Fans recall Peter Drury poetic commentary on his Old Trafford return snt

    Ronaldo, Man United part ways: Fans reminisce Peter Drury's poetic commentary on his Old Trafford return

    football 'What if Saudi Arabia win Qatar World Cup 2022?', ask fans after public holiday declared post historic win over Argentina snt

    'What if Saudi Arabia win World Cup 2022?', ask fans after public holiday declared post win over Argentina

    Recent Stories

    Thanksgiving 2022: Amazing Cocktail recipes you can try out this year sur

    Thanksgiving 2022: Amazing Cocktail recipes you can try out this year

    HP plans to layoff 10 per cent of global force cut around 6000 jobs in next few years gcw

    HP plans to layoff 10% of global force, cut around 6000 jobs in next few years

    Asianet News 'Dialogues' with UNODC Programming Director Billy Batware

    Asianet News 'Dialogues': 'Influencers and celebrities can help turn the curve in war against drugs'

    Naga Chaitanya turns 36th: Actor shares the first look poster for his next titled 'Custody' RBA

    Naga Chaitanya turns 36th: Actor shares the first look poster for his next titled 'Custody'

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23: I have matured; will take decisions that help team - Shikhar Dhawan-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23: 'I have matured; will take decisions that help team' - Shikhar Dhawan

    Recent Videos

    Love is in the air: Bengaluru Comic Con saw 'AWW' moment as Cosplay attendees got engaged-(WATCH) RBA

    Love is in the air: Bengaluru Comic Con saw 'AWW' moment as Cosplay attendees got engaged-(WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Video Inside the mind of a Black Hawk helicopter pilot

    Video: Inside the mind of a Black Hawk helicopter pilot

    Video Icon
    Mangaluru blast: More clues emerge about key suspect Shariq

    Mangaluru blast: More clues emerge about 'bomber' Shariq

    Video Icon
    USS Gerald R Ford: World's largest warship is in European waters

    World's largest warship is in European waters

    Video Icon
    Truck loses brakes Pune-Bengaluru highway, causes 24-vehicle pile-up

    Truck loses brakes on Pune-Bengaluru highway, causes 24-vehicle pile-up

    Video Icon