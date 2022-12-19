Qatar World Cup 2022: Football-crazy fans in Goa celebrate Argentina's success in final

Qatar World Cup 2022: Argentina has created history by trouncing France in the final on Sunday and winning its third WC title. Meanwhile, football-crazy fans in Goa too the chance to celebrate the historic triumph.

Several Argentina supporters came out on the streets in the football-crazy state of Goa. They erupted in joy after the South American country won the 2022 FIFA World Cup final in Qatar. After 36 long years, Argentina finally won the WC title, beating two-time defending champion France 4-2 on penalties after a 3-3 draw at the Lusail Iconic Stadium on Sunday. Lionel Messi scored a couple of goals and then another in the penalty shootout. In Goa, make-shift mini projectors were put up at places for people to watch the WC final. After the match ended, many supporters of the Argentina national team were seen celebrating on the streets in Goa during the night.

Politicians, including Goa's former deputy chief minister Vijai Sardesai and Congress MLA Altone D'Costa, supported Argentina as they watched the final with their fans wearing their favourite team's jersey. After the match, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant tweeted, "Congratulations, Argentina! Goan football fans witnessed one of the most thrilling #FIFAWorldCup Final!"

Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP's) Goa unit president Sadanand Shet Tanavade also took to Twitter to congratulate the winning team. BJP MLA Dr Deviya Rane, in a tweet, said, "What a spectacular win by #Argentina. Well played and well deserved! Truly the greatest of all times!"

(With inputs from PTI)