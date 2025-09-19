Pep Guardiola also recalled a previous 5-1 defeat to the Gunners, criticizing his team’s "under-14s" defending. Manchester City currently trails both clubs in the league and faces a scheduling challenge ahead of their match against Arsenal.

Premier League: Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola did not hold back when talking about Arsenal and Liverpool’s spending ahead of City’s clash with the Gunners. The City boss cheekily suggested that if either club wins the Premier League this season, it will be because of their wallets, not their work on the pitch. Arsenal splashed out around £250m this summer, adding players like Martin Zubimendi, Eberechi Eze, Noni Madueke, Viktor Gyokeres, and Cristhian Mosquera. Liverpool, meanwhile, spent approximately £440m, while City themselves have invested nearly £350m in new signings, including the January window. “Only I want to say to my friend Mikel Arteta, if he wins the title it will be just because he spent, not because he worked a lot or his players,” Guardiola said, taking a playful jab at Arsenal’s summer transfers. “It's like Liverpool. If Arne [Slot] wins again, it will be because he spent a lot of money. Right? Because it's not just [at] Man City that happened, right?” he added.



City lost two of their opening three games to Tottenham and Brighton this season but have bounced back with comprehensive victories over Manchester United and in the Champions League over Napoli.

Guardiola Acknowledges Arsenal's Rise

Guardiola stated that his side can ill afford a repeat of the "under-14s" defending that saw them thrashed 5-1 by Arsenal in February. Guardiola's men travel to the Emirates again on Sunday, already trailing the Gunners and defending champions Liverpool in the Premier League title race. City failed to win a trophy for the first time since 2017 and finished a distant third behind Liverpool and Arsenal.The thrashing at the hands of his former protege Mikel Arteta was one of the low points in a miserable campaign for Guardiola. "The game last season, we started like many times last season, like an under-14s team and gave away a thousand million goals," said Guardiola when asked to reflect on his last visit to the Emirates.

Arteta left behind working as Guardiola's assistant in 2019 and has slowly built Arsenal back into a force capable of competing for major trophies. But he has still just won one piece of silverware, the 2020 FA Cup, after finishing second in the Premier League for the past three seasons. “He found the club in a (certain) way and step-by-step, window by window, Arsenal is getting better," added Guardiola. "Last season in Europe, they made an incredible step forward and they are for me the most solid team. They don’t make mistakes in the back.” City begin the weekend three points behind Arsenal and six adrift of leaders Liverpool.

The challenge facing Guardiola's side is heightened by the fact they played their Champions League opener 48 hours after Arsenal, who won 2-0 at Athletic Bilbao on Tuesday. Guardiola refused to be drawn into the scheduling debate but conceded it could be difficult for Ballon d'Or winner Rodri to start three games in eight days on his return from a major knee injury. “With him in the pitch we feel more comfortable but, of course, after coming from a tough injury you have to be alert and we will decide on Sunday how he does feel.”

