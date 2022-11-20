Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Picture of the century': Messi and Ronaldo checkmate fans with Louis Vuitton ad; chess nerds guess winner

    Longtime rivals Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have joined forces for Louis Vuitton's newest advertising campaign, and a chic photo of the pair together has caused social media to erupt.

    'Picture of the century': Messi and Ronaldo checkmate fans with Louis Vuitton ad campaign; chess nerds guess winner
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Nov 20, 2022, 1:55 PM IST

    A recent photo of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi together that exudes quality has stunned football fans. The two enduring arch-rivals have collaborated to create an image that will live on for all time. Throughout their illustrious careers, the Portuguese talisman and Argentinian superstar have established themselves as game legends. In the most recent commercial campaign for the Louis Vuitton clothing company, both players were seen seated across from one another at a chessboard.

    Also read: Revealed: What does Cristiano Ronaldo truly think about arch-rival Lionel Messi

    The two titans, who have faced off against one another before, appear absorbed in their game as they compete on a board made from a suitcase with the Louis Vuitton logo. 

    Messi, a seven-time winner of the Ballon d'Or, is holding one hand on his chin and wearing a grey round-neck jumper with the sleeves pushed up to show off his tattoos as he mulls over his next move.

    Aware of the Argentine's strengths and weaknesses, five-time Ballon d'Or winner Ronaldo, wearing a blue turtleneck jumper, keeps a close eye on the action. 

    Also read: Argentina predicted to lift Qatar World Cup 2022; here's how many goals Messi could score

    Both athletes posted the picture on their social media pages with the caption: "Victory is a State of Mind. A long tradition of crafting trunks."

    "Pictures of the century," noted fans of both the footballing legends on social media platforms as they went into a frenzy. "Will this be the most liked tweet in history," asked another enthusiast.

    One fan wrote: "The greatest picture I've seen this year", while another eagle-eyed fan said, "For my chess nerds: This position on the board is the same as the 2017 game of Magnus Carlsen v Hikaru, 2 of the greatest chess masters. The game ended with a draw."

    "Ronaldo is winning the chess game btw," noted another chess nerd.

    "What ever Louis Vuitton is planning to sell. It's the fastest and easiest sellout ever. - This is one of the greatest pictures ever. What's better than one goat [greatest of all time]. Two," said another fan.

    While Messi and Ronaldo are playing together this season, they might be competing for their respective nations next month if Argentina and Portugal draw each other in the Qatar World Cup 2022. If both teams advance from the group stage of what appears to be their respective final World Cups, the teams may face off in the knockout stages.

    Ronaldo finally clarified his connection with Messi in his candid interview with Piers Morgan for Talk TV this week after the two were so frequently characterised as bitter competitors.

    "Amazing player is magic, top… "Ronaldo said. "As a person, we share the stage 16 years, imagine, 16 years. We share. So, I have great relationship with him. I'm not friend of him in terms of, what I mean friend is the guy who was with you in your house, speaking on the phone, no, but it's like a team-mate. He's a guy that I really respect the way he always speak about me. Even his wife or my wife, my girlfriend, they always respect and they're from Argentina. My girlfriend is from Argentina. So good. What I am going to say about Messi? A great guy who does great things for football," said the Portuguese icon in the explosive interview.

    Also read: Qatar World Cup 2022: Ronaldo vs Messi - Stats that prove which legend dominates world stage

    Here's a look at some of the reactions on Twitter:

    Last Updated Nov 20, 2022, 1:55 PM IST
