Mikel Arteta delighted with Arsenal's debutants in 5-0 win against MLS All-Stars; WATCH goals

Arsenal's pre-season tour in the United States began on a high note as they secured a resounding 5-0 victory against an MLS All-Star team at Audi Field in Washington D.C. Goals from Gabriel Jesus, Leandro Trossard, Jorginho, Gabriel Martinelli, and new signing Kai Havertz contributed to the emphatic win.

Manager Mikel Arteta expressed his satisfaction with his side's performance, particularly pleased with the debutants who made their mark in the match. Jurrien Timber, Declan Rice, and Auston Trusty all had their first appearances for Arsenal, and their contributions were recognized by the manager.

The atmosphere at Audi Field impressed Arteta, who acknowledged the strong support of Arsenal fans, evident in the stadium. While the team had some exceptional moments during the game, the manager acknowledged that there were also some areas that needed improvement, but he attributed these to the early stages of pre-season.

“It was a great occasion and a great atmosphere. It was great to see so many Arsenal supporters filling the stadium,” Arteta told the club’s official website.

“We had some great moments in the game and some moments, especially in the first-half that weren’t that great, but we’re still very early in pre-season and it was great to see some debuts with Jurrien, Auston and Declan obviously, and I was really pleased in the end with the result.”

Arteta specifically highlighted Jurrien Timber's debut performance, praising the Dutch defender's versatility on the field. Timber's ability to defend in various positions, his comfort on the ball, and his aggressiveness in duels impressed the manager, making him a valuable asset for the team.

“I think you’ve seen tonight that he’s a really versatile player, you can see him defend in those positions. He gives you the capacity to invert, to occupy different spaces. He’s so comfortable on the ball in that phase and he’s also got this aggression in the duels and that dynamism that I really like about him. You saw from the first action; he went and won the ball straight away on that duel and he was ready to go. He’s been like that in the last few days – he’s playing really well with the team, and I think he’s going to be a really important player for us," the Arsenal boss said.

Kai Havertz, the club's new signing from Chelsea, showcased his potential in an attacking midfield role, scoring his first goal for Arsenal. Arteta praised Havertz's versatility and size, noting that he can be effective in multiple positions on the field. The manager sees Havertz as a player who can beat the press and act as a target man when required, providing the team with a diverse set of skills.

As the pre-season progresses and games unfold, Arteta is confident that Havertz and the other debutants will have the opportunity to showcase their abilities in different roles, making them valuable assets to the squad in the upcoming season.

“I think, again, it’s one of the main qualities he (Havertz) has. He gives us something very different with his quality and size as well, when you have to beat the press for example and use him as a target man. So, we will see – for now, he’s playing in the attacking midfield position, but I’m sure throughout the season and throughout games as well, we’re going to have the options to play him in different positions," Arteta noted.