Messi or Mbappe? Nadal reveals which PSG star deserves 2023 Laureus World Sportsman of the Year award

Spanish tennis great Rafael Nadal, nominated for the 2023 Laureus World Sportsman of the Year award, has interestingly revealed who 'deserves' to win the coveted trophy.

The 2023 Laureus World Sports Awards countdown has begun, and the Sportsman of the Year nominations include some of the most extraordinary sporting personalities of all time.

The six names nominated for this year's coveted trophy are: PSG and France footballer Kylian Mbappe, PSG star and Argentina's World Cup 2022-winning captain Lionel Messi, Formula One legend Max Verstappen, Swedish athlete Mondo Duplantis, Spanish tennis great Rafael Nadal and Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry.

Interestingly, as fans await to see which sporting icon bags this year's coveted trophy, Nadal has already made his pick even as the 22-time Grand Slam champion expressed honour to be nominated this year.

The Messi vs Mbappe debate has been one of football's most recent discussions. The Qatar World Cup 2022, which saw Argentina beat France on penalties (4-2) in a thrilling final, has added more fuel to the fire. And now, Nadal has given his verdict on which of the two PSG stars deserves to win the 2023 Laureus Sportsman of the Year award.

Taking to Instagram, Nadal, who won the Australian Open and French Open last year, has endorsed Messi over Mbappe and the others to win the coveted honour.

"An honour to be nominated again to the Laureus Sportsman of the year… but… this year… let's go, Messi, you deserve it," the tennis legend wrote on his Instagram story.

Messi has had a splendid season as the Argentina superstar collected the one prize that eluded his illustrious career - the World Cup 2022 trophy. The 35-year-old also has been having a stellar campaign at PSG in his second season, amassing 15 goals across competitions for the French club.

Meanwhile, Mbappe, who received the Golden Boot award at the Qatar World Cup 2022, has also had a good year. The 24-year-old French star scored 8 goals in the showpiece event and has 22 goals for PSG across competitions this season.

In 2021, Messi lauded Nadal when the Spaniard won the Laureus Sportsman of the Year award.

“I would like to say that you are an example for everyone because of your hard work, your perseverance and for being at the highest level for so many years,” Messi said in a video message.

After Messi lifted the World Cup 2022, Nadal revealed he was in tears to see Argentina bag its third world championship glory. "Without supporting Argentina, when Messi lifted the trophy I was moved to tears. For the emotion of seeing someone so great achieve what he missed after suffering so much for it," the Spanish ace had said.

It will be interesting to see if Messi eventually bags the 2023 Laureus Sportsman of the Year award or if the honour will be given to Mbappe, Nadal, Verstappen, Duplantis, or Steph Curry. Time will reveal.