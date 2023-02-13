Meme fest explodes after Elon Musk believed to be keen on making £4.5 billion move to buy Man United

World's second richest man Elon Musk, whose fortune stands at 184.9 billion dollars, is reportedly interested in making a move to buy Manchester United.

In what has sent Manchester United fans into a tizzy, the world's second richest man, Elon Musk, is reportedly interested in making a 4.5 billion-pound move to buy the 20-time Premier League-winning club. The Tesla and Twitter owner, whose net worth is around 188.6 billion dollars, is believed to be keeping a close eye on the situation and considering whether he should take advantage of any opportunities at Old Trafford.

With Friday's deadline for bids for Manchester United rapidly approaching, all eyes will remain on Musk to see if the billionaire Moghul will make his move to buy the historic club.

According to a report in the DailyMail, dozens have shown interest in taking over the reins at Old Trafford and signed confidentiality agreements giving them access to the "data room."

Several Saudi Arabian organisations, unaffiliated with the people that control Newcastle United, are reportedly among them. If they decide to make a candidature, they could require a charismatic personality to lead it.

Few could carry the weight of Musk, who already brought down his platform by tweeting that he would acquire Man United before retracting it.

In August, with United supporters preparing a demonstration against the Glazer family before a game against Liverpool at home and Erik ten Hag's administration having a sluggish start, Musk wrote on Twitter: "Also, I'm buying Manchester United ur welcome."

It was like music to some United supporters. And even though the Tesla and SpaceX CEO later clarified that he was joking, the response was not unnoticed.

"Although, if it were any team, it would be Man U. They were my fav team as a kid," Musk later added.

Last week, reports claimed that a group of Qatari individuals would lodge their bid to takeover Man United. There are anticipated to be four other competitors as opposition. Sir Jim Ratcliffe, the wealthiest man in Britain, is one of them.

The Ineos CEO, a United supporter, has already made his intentions known and lined up banks to help him. Ratcliffe's net worth was estimated to be 21 billion pounds in 2018, and his businesses are still doing well.

Should Musk choose to participate, the dynamics would shift. Meanwhile, fans took to Twitter to carpet-bomb the Tesla CEO with memes and jokes.

