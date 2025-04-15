IPL 2025 highlights in pictures: How Dhoni scripted CSK's win over LSG

Aiden Markram fell in the first over as Rahul Tripathi took a stunning catch to give CSK an early breakthrough.
Debutant Anshul Kamboj removed the dangerous Nicholas Pooran to leave LSG reeling at 23/2.
Rishabh Pant and Mitchell Marsh added vital runs to rebuild LSG’s innings during the powerplay.
The CSK veteran bowled Marsh for 30 to break the 50-run partnership.
Young Ayush Badoni smashed two sixes off Overton before Dhoni stumped him off Jadeja’s bowling.
Rishabh Pant completed his first fifty of IPL 2025, taking Pathirana apart with two big sixes.
Dhoni ran out Samad and caught Pant brilliantly in the final over to restrict LSG to 166/7.
The openers added 52 runs in 29 balls with fluent strokeplay to kick off the chase.
Rasheed and Ravindra fell in quick succession to bring LSG back into the game.
The leg-spinner removed Tripathi and Jadeja to leave CSK in trouble.
The CSK skipper walked in with 56 needed off 30 and began cutting down the target with classic flair.
Shivam Dube smashed 43* with a boundary and six in the penultimate over to shift momentum.
Ravi Bishnoi dropped a sitter to give Dhoni a lifeline at a crucial moment.
MS Dhoni smashed 26* off 11 to end CSK’s five-match losing streak in style.
