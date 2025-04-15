English

IPL 2025 highlights in pictures: How Dhoni scripted CSK's win over LSG

sports Apr 15 2025
Author: Sunita Iyer Image Credits:ANI
English

Khaleel Strikes Early

Aiden Markram fell in the first over as Rahul Tripathi took a stunning catch to give CSK an early breakthrough.

Image credits: ANI
English

Kamboj Gets Pooran

Debutant Anshul Kamboj removed the dangerous Nicholas Pooran to leave LSG reeling at 23/2.

Image credits: ANI
English

Pant-Marsh Steady the Ship

Rishabh Pant and Mitchell Marsh added vital runs to rebuild LSG’s innings during the powerplay.

Image credits: ANI
English

Jadeja Cleans Up Marsh

The CSK veteran bowled Marsh for 30 to break the 50-run partnership.

Image credits: ANI
English

Badoni's Brief Blitz

Young Ayush Badoni smashed two sixes off Overton before Dhoni stumped him off Jadeja’s bowling.

Image credits: ANI
English

Pant Hits Form at Last

Rishabh Pant completed his first fifty of IPL 2025, taking Pathirana apart with two big sixes.

Image credits: ANI
English

CSK Fight Back Late

Dhoni ran out Samad and caught Pant brilliantly in the final over to restrict LSG to 166/7.

Image credits: ANI
English

Rachin-Rasheed Get CSK Flying

The openers added 52 runs in 29 balls with fluent strokeplay to kick off the chase.

Image credits: ANI
English

Avesh, Markram Turn the Tide

Rasheed and Ravindra fell in quick succession to bring LSG back into the game.

Image credits: ANI
English

Bishnoi Makes It Tricky

The leg-spinner removed Tripathi and Jadeja to leave CSK in trouble.

Image credits: ANI
English

Dhoni Arrives to Roars

The CSK skipper walked in with 56 needed off 30 and began cutting down the target with classic flair.

Image credits: ANI
English

Dube Turns On the Heat

Shivam Dube smashed 43* with a boundary and six in the penultimate over to shift momentum.

Image credits: ANI
English

Bishnoi Drops the Match

Ravi Bishnoi dropped a sitter to give Dhoni a lifeline at a crucial moment.

Image credits: ANI
English

Vintage Dhoni Seals It

MS Dhoni smashed 26* off 11 to end CSK’s five-match losing streak in style.

Image credits: ANI

Rishabh Pant: LSG skipper's top 5 knocks vs CSK in IPL

Saliba to Morgan Rogers: Top clubs eyeing high-profile players

IPL 2025 highlights in pictures: How MI pulled off 12-run win over DC?

IPL 2025 highlights in pictures: How RCB defeated RR by 9 wickets?