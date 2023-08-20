Lionel Messi leads Inter Miami to historic Leagues Cup title; WATCH Argentine's heart-warming gesture

Lionel Messi has already etched his name into North American soccer history just a month into his journey with Inter Miami. The Leagues Cup final held in Tennessee showcased Messi's exceptional prowess, guiding Inter Miami to their first-ever championship title.

Lionel Messi, in just his first month with Inter Miami, is already demonstrating his prowess to North American audiences. Last night in Tennessee, the Argentine icon took center stage during the Leagues Cup final, propelling Inter Miami to claim their inaugural championship title. Messi initiated the scoring as Inter Miami triumphed over Nashville through a penalty shootout, subsequent to a 1-1 draw at full-time. The match was marked by intense tension for both teams, yet it was the visiting side that emerged victorious in a nail-biting shootout.

Finishing the Leagues Cup campaign with an impressive ten goals across seven matches, Messi solidified his status as the standout performer of the tournament. This achievement added to his ever-growing accolades, which now encompass an astounding 44 titles spanning from 2003 to 2023, thereby establishing him as the most decorated player in the annals of football.

While the Leagues Cup title may not rank on par with his numerous other triumphs, it undoubtedly kick-starts Messi's tenure at Inter Miami on a positive note. Concurrently, on an individual level, Messi's tally of 35 goals in finals outshines any other player in football history. His closest contender is Pele, with 31 goals, followed by Cristiano Ronaldo at a distant third with 22 goals, trailed by Neymar with 21.

With the triumph in the Leagues Cup under his belt, Lionel Messi's ambitions will now extend to making an impact in the ongoing MLS campaign, where Inter Miami has struggled, currently languishing in 15th position in the Eastern Conference with only five wins to their name. The question of whether Leo Messi's arrival will reverse this trajectory remains uncertain.