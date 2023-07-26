Barcelona unveils historic white away kit for 2023/24 season after 40 years

Barcelona Football Club has made a significant change by revealing their away kit for the upcoming 2023/24 season, featuring a momentous return to a white colorway. This decision marks the first time in an astounding 40 years that the club has opted for this specific shade in their away kit.

Barcelona Football Club has officially presented their away jersey for the upcoming 2023/24 season, featuring a striking white colour. This marks the first time in four decades that the team has opted for this specific shade as part of their away kit. The much-anticipated unveiling took place via a video presentation by club president Joan Laporta on Wednesday morning. Fans can expect to see the new white strip in action during Barcelona's opening pre-season friendly against Arsenal, scheduled for Thursday.

While rumours had been circulating about the potential change, the confirmation now establishes that Barcelona will be donning a white jersey for the first time since the 1970s. Last season, they came close with an off-grey kit adorned with a blue and red cross, but the latest release officially introduces the white shirt.

This historical kit choice revives memories of the past when Barcelona last sported a white top during their matches against Ipswich Town in the 1979 Cup Winners' Cup. The clash between the two teams ended with Ipswich Town claiming victory with a 2-1 aggregate score.

The new away kit boasts a clean and minimalist design, featuring subtle blue sponsors' logos and red trim at the end of the sleeves. Barcelona had experimented with luminous away kits in the early 2010s but seems to be moving away from those flashy designs in favour of a classic and timeless look.

