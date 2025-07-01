Inter Milan's loss to Flamengo has exposed internal tensions, with captain Lautaro Martinez hinting at issues, particularly with midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu who wants to leave the club.

Inter Milan's disappointing 2-0 loss to Flamengo in the FIFA Club World Cup round of 16 has brought underlying tensions within the team out in the public. Captain Lautaro Martinez expressed his frustration, hinting at internal issues, particularly with midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu, who was not in the squad. This defeat comes on the heels of Inter's humiliating 5-0 UEFA Champions League final loss to Paris Saint-Germain.

Comments fuel speculation

Martinez's emotional response, though diplomatic in not naming names, was swiftly interpreted by Inter president Giuseppe Marotta as a reference to Calhanoglu. The Turkish midfielder has reportedly requested a transfer to Galatasaray, stating his desire to move to the Turkish club. However, Inter are unwilling to let him go cheaply.

Calhanoglu's desire to leave has created tension, and Martinez spoke about the importance of commitment to the team. "You have to want to stay here," Martinez said. "We fight for objectives. Those who don't want to stay here must leave. I am speaking in general. I have seen many things that I did not like as a captain. I say that. I am like this," he said.

"We are an important team, and in recent years, we have brought it back to the top. I want to continue like this. Those who want to stay, stay. Those who do not want to, see you later,” he added.

Inter’s rebuild strategy

Inter are undergoing a major rebuild, aiming to refresh their ageing squad with younger players. The club has already signed Petar Sucic and placed a bid for Nicolo Rovella. To facilitate this rebuild, they require substantial funds from player sales. Calhanoglu's potential departure is a key aspect of this strategy, but Inter will not be pressured into accepting a low offer.