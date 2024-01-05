Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kylian Mbappe sacrifices 'tens of millions' to facilitate smooth departure from PSG

    PSG star Kylian Mbappe, who became free to sign with any club as the transfer window opened on Monday, is said to have waived bonuses amounting to approximately 60 to 70 million euros ($65.6 million to $76.6 million).

    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Jan 5, 2024, 11:18 AM IST

    In a strategic move to facilitate a potential departure from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), French striker Kylian Mbappe has reportedly forgone "several tens of millions" of euros, according to a source involved in the negotiations, as revealed on Thursday by AFP. This decision is seen as part of an agreement reached between Mbappe and the club last summer, showcasing his commitment to ensuring financial stability for PSG in the face of his likely departure when his contract concludes in June.

    Mbappe, who became free to sign with any club as the transfer window opened on Monday, is said to have waived bonuses amounting to approximately 60 to 70 million euros ($65.6 million to $76.6 million). This financial gesture is designed to cover the club's interests and provide a smooth transition in the event of Mbappe's departure.

    Contrary to reports from French daily Le Parisien, which cited an 80 million euro 'loyalty' bonus and additional bonuses totaling 100 million euros, the source close to negotiations denied these figures.

    Mbappe addressed the situation on Wednesday after PSG's victory in the Champions Trophy, stating, "With the agreement I reached with the president this summer, whatever my decision, we managed to protect all parties and preserve the club's peace of mind for the challenges to come - that's the most important thing."

    This unique agreement ensures that PSG will be financially covered if Mbappe decides to leave the club without a transfer fee. Mbappe, whose contract expires in June, has not disclosed his future plans, leaving football enthusiasts eager to see which club he may choose.

    The terms of Mbappe's contract, signed in 2022, reportedly include a yearly salary of 72 million euros, a signing bonus of 150 million euros, and a loyalty bonus that escalates from 70 million euros in the first year to 90 million euros in the third year. By remaining in Paris until June without extending his contract, Mbappe could potentially secure a payment exceeding 200 million euros.

    With no transfer fee involved in his departure, Mbappe is expected to command a substantial signing-on fee from any club he chooses to join in the upcoming summer transfer window. This strategic financial move by Mbappe demonstrates his commitment to a smooth and amicable transition for both himself and PSG as they navigate the challenges ahead. Football enthusiasts around the world await Mbappe's decision, anticipating a significant shakeup in the football transfer landscape.

