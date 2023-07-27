Jude Bellingham's stunning debut goal seals Real Madrid's victory against Manchester United

Real Madrid quickly took the lead, with Bellingham making a well-timed run behind the defence, set up by Antonio Rüdiger, and skillfully chipping the ball past André Onana, who was making his debut in goal for United.

Throughout the busy first half, Bellingham was heavily involved and had a confrontation with Lisandro Martínez following a rough challenge from the Argentine. Unfortunately for United, they suffered an early injury to Kobbie Mainoo, and Onana had to make an important save to deny Vinícius Júnior a seemingly certain goal.

In the second half, United started stronger, but Madrid soon regained control, forcing Onana into action to stop Joselu's attempt and seeing Nacho's shot hit the post after Éder Militão's effort was cleared off the line. Joselu then scored an impressive overhead kick to secure the victory for the LaLiga giants.

Jude Bellingham will be a force to reckon with in the upcoming season and has boosted the chances for Real Madrid to win the LaLiga and the Champions League next year.

