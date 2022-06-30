'It's like coming home': 'Happy' Romelu Lukaku on return to Inter Milan

After a tumultuous 1-season stint with Chelsea, Romelu Lukaku revealed he is 'very happy' to return to the San Siro following his loan move to Inter Milan.

Romelu Lukaku has expressed his delight after rejoining Inter Milan on loan from Chelsea in a recent interview. Lukaku scored 64 goals in his previous 2-season stint from 2019 to 2021 with Inter as he led the club to their first Serie A title in over 11 years.

The Italian club sold the Belgian for a record sale in 2021, as Chelsea bought the striker for over 100 million euros, however, a disastrous 1-season stint has seen the player and club move on.

Following his move, Lukaku was interviewed regarding his return. When asked what convinced him to return, he said, 'The affection of the fans and my teammates, but also the opportunity to work with the coach. I stayed in contact with him all last season. I think the coach is doing well with the team. I want to contribute and do good for this club."

"It's like coming home. I think my family and I had a really good time in Milan thanks to the people, the fans and my teammates. From the first day when I arrived here, everyone helped me a lot, I'm really happy. I didn't even leave my home when I went to England, which shows how happy I am to be back here. Now I just want to see the guys on the pitch," the star forward added.

"Inter have given me so much and I hope now to do even better than before," he said.

Lukaku also thanked president Steven Zhang for closing out the deal after complicated negotiations with Chelsea over the financial terms. He said, "It seemed impossible for me to come back here but we made it and for this, I must also thank him. He continued to push and believe that it was possible. In the end, we succeeded. I'm very happy."