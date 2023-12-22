Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    ISL 2023-24: Scott Cooper satisfied with Jamshedpur FC's electric 5-0 win over Hyderabad FC; WATCH highlights

    Jamshedpur FC secured a resounding 5-0 victory over Hyderabad FC in the Indian Super League (ISL). Head coach Scott Cooper commends his team's performance, highlighting the significance of the must-win game and the exceptional hat-trick by Nigerian forward Daniel Chima Chukwu.

    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Dec 22, 2023, 12:36 PM IST

    Following their commanding 5-0 victory over Hyderabad FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Gachibowli Stadium, Jamshedpur FC head coach Scott Cooper shared his thoughts on the match. Expressing contentment with his team's display, Cooper praised their electrifying performance that secured a crucial three points and marked their second win of the season. Nigerian forward Daniel Chima Chukwu played a pivotal role, scoring a quickfire goal in the second minute and completing a hat-trick in the 79th minute.

    Cooper emphasised the significance of the victory, stating, "It was one of those games where both teams knew they must win. We never came in with any illusions of anything else." He underscored the team's determination to secure a victory, considering it a must-win game.

    Reflecting on the season, Cooper acknowledged that while teams have witnessed Jamshedpur FC's ability to pass the ball and create chances, the match against Hyderabad FC showcased a more complete game. Despite missed opportunities by Rei Tachikawa and Jeremy Manzorro, Cooper expressed satisfaction with the overall performance.

    However, the head coach voiced concern about a brief lapse in the team's shape during the match, which allowed Hyderabad FC an opportunity to mount a comeback. Cooper highlighted the importance of maintaining tactical discipline and expressed frustration over a 15-minute spell when the team deviated from their practiced shape.

    Looking ahead, Cooper urged his team to build on the positive changes and improvements. He said the need to carry the benefits of their performance, particularly in terms of possession, into the next match against Odisha FC. Cooper emphasised that the team cannot afford to rest on their laurels and must focus on continuing their positive momentum.

    Last Updated Dec 22, 2023, 12:42 PM IST
