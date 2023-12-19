Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    ISL 2023-24: Chennaiyin FC coach Owen Coyle commends Punjab FC despite 1-0 defeat

    Chennaiyin FC's head coach, Owen Coyle, praises Punjab FC for their stellar performance in the recent Indian Super League match.

    Football ISL 2023-24: Chennaiyin FC coach Owen Coyle commends Punjab FC despite 1-0 defeat osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Dec 19, 2023, 12:29 PM IST

    Chennaiyin FC's head coach, Owen Coyle, expressed his thoughts following his team's 1-0 loss to Punjab FC, praising the opposing side for their commendable performance in the Indian Super League (ISL) match at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi on Monday.

    Despite the defeat, Coyle acknowledged Punjab FC's outstanding effort, emphasizing the hard work and indomitable spirit displayed by their players, particularly highlighting Madih Talal, Luka Majcen, and others. He credited Punjab FC for playing exceptionally well and securing their first three points of the season.

    Reflecting on Chennaiyin FC's overall performance this season, Coyle remained optimistic despite the loss, mentioning the team's impressive record of twelve points from ten games. He acknowledged the challenge of playing away against Punjab FC, who scored a notable goal in the second half, with Madih Talal standing out throughout the match.

    Coyle analysed the second half as an open game for both teams, with Chennaiyin FC pushing forward to equalize after conceding the goal in the 56th minute. He noted the opportunities for players like Wilmar Jordan Gil, Luka Majcen, Jordan Murray, and Rafael Crivellaro to exploit open spaces but admitted that his team could have performed better in those situations.

    Regarding the impact of injuries to Lazar Cirkovic and Ankit Mukherjee on the game plan, Coyle considered it a learning experience for the team. Losing Cirkovic before the game and Mukherjee's early exit forced adjustments in the backline, disrupting the team's stability.

    Despite the setback, Coyle viewed the loss as a temporary setback, emphasising the team's determination to bounce back and continue their upward trajectory in the league. He acknowledged that the race for the sixth spot in the league table has become more open but expressed confidence in his team's ability to compete and strive for that position.

    In conclusion, Coyle saw the defeat as a learning curve for the players, acknowledging the challenges posed by injuries but remained optimistic about the team's resilience and their ability to recover swiftly.

    Also Read: ISL 2023-24: Lobera urges continued improvement despite Odisha FC's win over Hyderabad FC; WATCH highlights

    Last Updated Dec 19, 2023, 12:29 PM IST
