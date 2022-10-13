Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ISL 2022-23: NorthEast United, Hyderabad look to hit the ground running after thrilling openers

    After a narrow loss in Bengaluru in the Matchweek 1 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23, NorthEast United FC are back in their own backyard to host Hyderabad FC at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati, on Thursday.

    football ISL 2022-23: NorthEast United, Hyderabad look to hit the ground running after thrilling openers snt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 13, 2022, 8:00 AM IST

    NorthEast United FC will play host to Hyderabad FC at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati on Thursday after a close defeat to Bengaluru in Matchweek 1 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 campaign. The defending champions enter the contest following a 3-3 draw in Matchweek 1 with Mumbai City FC.

    Since this will be NorthEast United FC's 50th league game at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, the game will be a historic occasion for both the team and its supporters. It will be difficult for NorthEast United FC to prevail this time because they have lost to Hyderabad in the previous five encounters.

    In the last ISL season, The Highlanders were vulnerable in the final quarter of the match, which is a concern that has made its way into this season after Bengaluru FC's 87th-minute winner in the previous game. Since the start of last season, NorthEast United FC have conceded 12 goals in the last quarter of the game, which is more than any other side in the ISL.

    Also read: ISL 2022-23: Jamshedpur FC concedes 2 late goals as Odisha FC edges past in a thriller

    On the bright side, new signing Romain Phillipoteaux was impressive during the last outing. The French midfielder created two chances and attempted six crosses, both of which were the highest amongst his teammates.

    "Hyderabad are champions for a reason. They are a good team and have already shown that in the game against Mumbai. For us, it's a challenge but it's one we are looking forward to," NorthEast United FC Assistant Coach Paul Groves said. "Our focus will be on ourselves and how we play. We have to try to nullify, as best we possibly can, the best team in the league. We're looking forward to it."

    football ISL 2022-23: NorthEast United, Hyderabad look to hit the ground running after thrilling openers snt

    Hyderabad FC experienced the same consequences as NorthEast United after giving up a late goal. After that, though, they were able to escape with a point. Halicharan Narzary and Mohammed Yasir of Hyderabad FC pose a threat on the wings. In fact, the pair worked effectively together to score one goal against Mumbai City FC. In that game, captain Joao Victor played all 90 minutes and scored a critical brace.

    "I think we are eleven teams in a competition where every team can beat the other. We are happy we won the last edition, but now it's a completely different situation," Hyderabad FC head coach Manolo Marquez said.

    "I know they [NEUFC] started their pre-season late. They also played with a B-Team in the Durand Cup. The other day, against Bengaluru, I think they didn't deserve to lose the game," he added.

    Also read: ISL 2022-23: East Bengal faces tough challenge against FC Goa's youth troop

    NorthEast United FC and Hyderabad FC have faced each other six times in the ISL, with Hyderabad winning four and NorthEast winning one. With an aggregate goal difference of 14, Hyderabad FC have their best win percentage of 66.67% against The Highlanders in the ISL.

    In the last five encounters between these two sides, Hyderabad FC have scored a total of 19 goals. NorthEast United, on the other hand, have managed to score four. Last season, Hyderabad scored five goals in each of the two encounters against The Highlanders.

    Last Updated Oct 13, 2022, 8:00 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Discus thrower Kamalpreet Kaur banned for three years for use of prohibited substance snt

    Discus thrower Kamalpreet Kaur banned for three years for use of prohibited substance

    football Revealed What Cristiano Ronaldo was thinking when benched by Man United boss Erik Ten Hag snt

    Revealed: What Ronaldo was thinking when benched by Man United boss Ten Hag

    football champions league psg vs benfica world cup is coming messi fans go berserk over photo with Game of thrones jon snow snt

    'World Cup is coming': Messi fans go berserk after wife shares photo of PSG star with GoT's Jon Snow

    football champions league Of sweat mud and blood Real Madrid's 'warrior' Rudiger wins hearts after goal against Shakhtar Donetsk snt

    Of sweat, mud and blood! Real Madrid's 'warrior' Rudiger wins hearts after heroics against Shakhtar Donetsk

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23 ODIs: The 5 learnings from the series-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23 ODIs: 5 learnings from the series

    Recent Stories

    Karwa Chauth 2022: Tips to look like a bride with glowing skin on this auspicious occasion sur

    Karwa Chauth 2022: Tips to look like a bride with glowing skin on this auspicious occasion

    Karwa Chauth 2022: 5 health benefits of fasting sur

    Karwa Chauth 2022: 5 health benefits of fasting

    Astrology Daily Horoscope for October 13 2022 gcw

    Daily Horoscope for October 13, 2022: Successful day for Aries, Cancer; Pisces might have difficult day

    Numerology Prediction for October 13 2022 Here s what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for October 13, 2022: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Should not pick holes in Indian assurances: UK High Court in Nirav Modi case AJR

    Should not pick holes in Indian assurances: UK High Court in Nirav Modi case

    Recent Videos

    Watch CH-47 Chinook's awesome manoeuvers at Udhampur airbase

    Watch: CH-47 Chinook's awesome manoeuvers at Udhampur airbase

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Bigger boundaries give license to the bowlers to work with - Ravichandran Ashwin-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: 'Bigger boundaries give license to the bowlers to work with' - Ashwin

    Video Icon
    UP civic apathy: E-Rickshaw overturns next to VIP convoy on potholed road, officials don't stop

    UP civic apathy: E-Rickshaw overturns next to VIP convoy on potholed road, officials don't stop

    Video Icon
    3 Chennai students, seen in viral video dragging machetes along railway platform, arrested

    3 Chennai students, seen in viral video dragging machetes along railway platform, arrested

    Video Icon
    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, Ranchi/2md ODI: My strength is to hit sixes - Ishan Kishan-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Ranchi ODI: 'My strength is to hit sixes' - Ishan Kishan

    Video Icon