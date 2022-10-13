ISL 2022-23: NorthEast United, Hyderabad look to hit the ground running after thrilling openers

After a narrow loss in Bengaluru in the Matchweek 1 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23, NorthEast United FC are back in their own backyard to host Hyderabad FC at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati, on Thursday.

Since this will be NorthEast United FC's 50th league game at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, the game will be a historic occasion for both the team and its supporters. It will be difficult for NorthEast United FC to prevail this time because they have lost to Hyderabad in the previous five encounters.

In the last ISL season, The Highlanders were vulnerable in the final quarter of the match, which is a concern that has made its way into this season after Bengaluru FC's 87th-minute winner in the previous game. Since the start of last season, NorthEast United FC have conceded 12 goals in the last quarter of the game, which is more than any other side in the ISL.

On the bright side, new signing Romain Phillipoteaux was impressive during the last outing. The French midfielder created two chances and attempted six crosses, both of which were the highest amongst his teammates.

"Hyderabad are champions for a reason. They are a good team and have already shown that in the game against Mumbai. For us, it's a challenge but it's one we are looking forward to," NorthEast United FC Assistant Coach Paul Groves said. "Our focus will be on ourselves and how we play. We have to try to nullify, as best we possibly can, the best team in the league. We're looking forward to it."

Hyderabad FC experienced the same consequences as NorthEast United after giving up a late goal. After that, though, they were able to escape with a point. Halicharan Narzary and Mohammed Yasir of Hyderabad FC pose a threat on the wings. In fact, the pair worked effectively together to score one goal against Mumbai City FC. In that game, captain Joao Victor played all 90 minutes and scored a critical brace.

"I think we are eleven teams in a competition where every team can beat the other. We are happy we won the last edition, but now it's a completely different situation," Hyderabad FC head coach Manolo Marquez said.

"I know they [NEUFC] started their pre-season late. They also played with a B-Team in the Durand Cup. The other day, against Bengaluru, I think they didn't deserve to lose the game," he added.

NorthEast United FC and Hyderabad FC have faced each other six times in the ISL, with Hyderabad winning four and NorthEast winning one. With an aggregate goal difference of 14, Hyderabad FC have their best win percentage of 66.67% against The Highlanders in the ISL.

In the last five encounters between these two sides, Hyderabad FC have scored a total of 19 goals. NorthEast United, on the other hand, have managed to score four. Last season, Hyderabad scored five goals in each of the two encounters against The Highlanders.