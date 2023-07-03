Indian captain Sunil Chhetri signs Bengaluru FC extension; credits fans' influence in decision

Exactly two months before celebrating his 39th birthday, Indian football icon Sunil Chhetri on Monday signed a new one-year deal with Bengaluru FC with an option of an additional year.

Sunil Chhetri, a legendary figure in Indian football, on Monday agreed to a new one-year contract with Bengaluru FC, with an option for an additional year, just two months before his 39th birthday. After India's victory against Lebanon in the SAFF Championship semifinal on Saturday, third-highest active goal scorer in the world Chhetri hoisted a banner at the Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru, announcing his choice to remain at the team with whom he has won seven titles.

Also read: SAFF Championship: India eye 9th title; will Sunil Chhetri shine against Kuwait?

"I have signed a Bengaluru FC contract a fair few times, and what I can tell you is that it always feels special, even when it probably should not, given it is a formality. I am so happy that I will be spending two more years here," Chhetri said, after putting pen to paper.

"The fans have been such a vital factor in this decision. Over the years, there have been some generous offers from some very good clubs, but the fact that I couldn't even think of going anywhere made me realize the influence our fans have had on that decision," he added.

The Blues' longest-tenured player is Chhetri, who joined as club captain at the team's foundation in 2013 and has spent 10 seasons with the organisation.

The I-League (2014, 2016), the Federation Cup (2015, 2017), the Super Cup (2018), the Indian Super League (2019), and most recently the Durand Cup (2022) have all been titles he has won throughout this time.

"This city, the club and all the people involved with it - we're such a solid bond. And as a footballer, to get that, is very rare and special. I am fortunate, grateful and happy, and I hope that everyone associated with this family feels the same way about this extension," Chhetri added.

In more than 250 appearances for Bengaluru FC in various tournaments, Chhetri has netted 116 goals. The legendary striker also scored the most goals for the team seven times.

"It is an absolute honour and privilege for us at Bengaluru FC that Sunil Chhetri has chosen to extend his stay with the club. He has been the face of this football club, and continues to be its flag bearer. In so many ways, Bengaluru FC and Sunil Chhetri are inseparable, and we're sure he will be at the end of many more memorable and successful moments with a team that he's made his own," said club owner, Parth Jindal.

The banner unveiled on Saturday, which served as a surprise to the Blues' faithful at the Kanteerava, read '(Bengaluru), I'm going nowhere. Sunil Chhetri', and was also followed by a video on the club's social media handles.

"It's fantastic news that Sunil has signed a new deal at the club. He's the ultimate role model both on and off the pitch, and a fine example to all Indian players; not just professionally but also at the grassroots level. His hunger and desire is still as strong as ever, and that's been proven over the last few weeks with the national team. I can't wait to get back to working with him," said Blues' coach Simon Grayson.

Chhetri, who is now the tournament's top scorer with five goals in four games while playing for India in the SAFF Championship, will face Kuwait in the championship game on Tuesday.