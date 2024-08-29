'Have video of all goals scored': Cristiano Ronaldo, eyeing 1000 goals, takes sly dig at legends (WATCH)

Cristiano Ronaldo, the renowned Portuguese footballer, has set an ambitious new target in his illustrious career: reaching 1,000 career goals. At 39 years old, Ronaldo is currently just 101 goals shy of this extraordinary milestone, having already netted a remarkable 899 goals throughout his career.

In a recent YouTube interview with former Manchester United teammate Rio Ferdinand, Ronaldo expressed his determination to achieve this unprecedented feat. During the candid discussion, Ronaldo revealed his goal, stating, “Soon I will do 900, and after that, I will reach 1,000 goals.” This statement underscores Ronaldo's unwavering confidence and relentless drive, qualities that have defined his career.

Ferdinand, known for his humor, playfully inquired about Ronaldo's future in football, asking, “How old are you gonna be then when you're still playing?” Ronaldo’s response was a testament to his enduring passion and commitment to the sport, showcasing his intention to continue pushing the boundaries of his abilities despite his age.

In a light-hearted moment, Ronaldo took a jab at football legends like Pelé, who is often credited with scoring 1,281 goals. Ronaldo emphasized that all his goals are documented with video evidence, asserting the authenticity of his achievements. He noted, “For me, it's the best mark that I can have in football, to reach first 900 goals. After, my challenge is 1,000 goals.” Ronaldo added with a smile, “With one difference, all the goals that I score, they have video. So I can prove that it’s [real].”

Ferdinand, amused by Ronaldo’s remarks, responded, “You’re talking about [Alfredo] Di Stefano, you’re talking about Pele, Eusebio.” Ronaldo, displaying his respect for other football icons, clarified, “Listen, I respect all of them. My goals, [are] all goals.” He further emphasized his point by saying, “And if you want more goals, I can bring [footage] from training too. So no problem, all the goals on video! And I will prove to the people after [that I scored them]. [If] they prefer this player, I don’t care about that.”

As Ronaldo approaches the 900-goal mark, his pursuit of 1,000 career goals is not only a personal challenge but also a testament to his relentless pursuit of excellence in football. While the football world eagerly watches to see if he will reach this monumental milestone, Ronaldo's impact on the sport and his standing as one of the game's greatest players remain firmly established.

