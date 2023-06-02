Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Hala Madrid': Real Madrid fans rejoice after Benzema says 'internet is not reality' on move to Al-Ittihad

    Amid reports that claimed that Karim Benzema is set to leave Real Madrid after 14 years over a move to Saudi Arabia club Al-Ittihad, the Frenchman sent a message to fans stating, 'internet is not reality'.

    football
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Jun 2, 2023, 1:43 PM IST

    Legendary striker Karim Benzema's future at Real Madrid has hogged the limelight after reports claimed that the Frenchman is all set to leave Santiago Bernabeu after 14 years with the club. The news of the 35-year-old icon leaving the Los Blancos for a move to Saudi Arabian club Al-Ittihad created a massive flutter on Thursday, but the star has sent a cryptic response to his exit rumours.

    Also read: Is Mason Mount the missing piece of the puzzle that Manchester United desperately needs?

    “Talking about my future? For what?” Benzema said at a press conference on Thursday. “What is said comes from the Internet. And the Internet is not reality. I have a game on Saturday, I train tomorrow, so right now I’m in Real Madrid,” he added.

    The French forward, who won 25 trophies during his time at the Santiago Bernabeu, has been one of the finest players to ever achieve it while wearing a Real Madrid jersey. Benzema also won the Ballon d’Or after an exceptional 2021-22 season helping the Los Blancos win their 14th Champions League title as well as the La Liga. He has scored 353 goals in all competitions in 647 appearances for Madrid.

    Just one day after France's failure to capture their third World Cup title in December of last year, Benzema appeared to proclaim his retirement from the international stage. Injury forced him to miss the World Cup, and on the day of his 35th birthday, he all but announced on Twitter that he would be leaving France's national team.

    “I made the effort and the mistakes it took to be where I am today and I’m proud of it! I have written my story and ours is ending,” he had written on Twitter. Benzema played 97 games, scored 37 goals and has 20 assists for France.

    Also read: Europa League: Furious Mourinho tells Anthony Taylor he's a 'f****** disgrace' after Roma's loss to Sevilla

    Will Benzema stay at Real Madrid or move to Al-Ittihad is something that fans will know in due course of time. Meanwhile, supporters are thrilled with the Frenchman's latest message that for now he will be at Santiago Bernabeu.

    "Hala Madrid," appeared to be the common response among fans to Benzema's latest comment dissing rumours of his departure.

    Here's a look at some of the other reactions on Twitter:

    Last Updated Jun 2, 2023, 1:43 PM IST
