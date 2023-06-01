Is Mason Mount the missing piece of the puzzle that Manchester United desperately needs?

Manchester United have agreed personal terms with Mason Mount and are increasingly confident that they will win the race to sign the Chelsea midfielder ahead of Arsenal and Liverpool.

After securing a Champions League comeback and amid talks of a takeover, all eyes are on Manchester United's campaign next season. While stars like Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes and Casemiro have given hope to the Red Devils, one of Erik ten Hag's major concerns remains his squad depth. However, in what will give a massive boost to the 20-time Premier League champions is the possible signing of Chelsea star Mason Mount. The England international has reportedly agreed to personal terms with the club and could leave Stamford Bridge this summer to make his way to Old Trafford.

Arsenal and Liverpool were in the race to sign Mason Mount, but Manchester United have emerged as front runners. According to the Daily Mail, Manchester United are willing to pay £55 million for Mount, while Chelsea is asking for £85 million.

Mount has provided 33 goals and 37 assists in 195 Chelsea appearances, he is currently out with an injury but he is anticipated to be ready for pre-season. It’s important for Manchester United to secure this signing as early as possible to give players the time to build connections and establish a strong bond ahead of the next season.

The England international is highly regarded by a lot of elite coaches for his effort off the ball. His versatility and ability to lead his team's pressing structure are exceptional traits. Despite playing a variety of roles for a terrible Chelsea team this season, he is among the top in the division for possession-adjusted pressures.

As one of the two players behind the striker in a 3-4-2-1 formation, Mount was most frequently used under Tuchel. Mount was equally likely to play by the touchline as he was to play in the centre of the field because the German coach, who was adaptable, would change the width of his two tens from game to game. Mount earned his second consecutive Player of the Season award at Stamford Bridge during his final full season playing for the Tuchel team by scoring 13 goals and dishing out 13 assists across all competitions.

Mason Mount will slot into Manchester United’s 3-2-5 build-up structure as an attacking midfielder and will most likely play on the left-hand side. His incredible ability to score goals and provide assists from this position will pose a threat to any team. Bruno Fernandes and Mason Mount could potentially form a lethal combination, enhancing the attacking prowess of the team and making the overall attack look more penetrative.

Another noteworthy aspect is Mount's goal threat. The Red Devils may have a fresh scoring opportunity with increased shooting volume and receptions in the opponent's penalty area.

The most crucial thing to keep in mind is that Erik ten Hag has alternatives thanks to Mason Mount. By the end of Saturday, Manchester United will have played 62 games this season, and Bruno Fernandes will have represented both his club and nation in 71 games. The manager must have faith in his ability to change players without significantly lowering the team's quality if United is to advance farther in numerous competitions again the following season. He will also require players with the tactical versatility to fill in when necessary and take advantage of particular opponent side patterns. Mount is a versatile midfielder who can accomplish that.

It remains to be seen if the England international's possible arrival at Old Trafford will give Ten Hag the much-needed boost in a Champions League season.