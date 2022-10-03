Man United boss Ten Hag shockingly tells players to 'criticise each other' following derby demolition

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has encouraged the team's players to 'criticise each other' following the appalling 6-3 defeat at Manchester City on Sunday.

Manchester United suffered a humiliating 6-3 loss against Manchester City on Sunday, sparking several supporters to lash out at boss Erik ten Hag for flawed tactics during the Premier League clash at the Etihad Stadium. A day after the demolition on derby day, the Dutchman has encouraged players to rip into each other when they train together. Also read: Humiliation, disrespect and disbelief: How this Cristiano Ronaldo photo sums up Man United's conundrum

Manchester City led by four goals at halftime as Ten Hag's team buckled under pressure in the high-octane clash on Sunday. For the Premier League champions, who emphasised the difference in class between themselves and their cross-town neighbours, Erling Haaland and Phil Foden scored a hat-trick. After a four-game winning streak in the Premier League, the score was somewhat respectable thanks to two late goals, but this was a humiliating outcome for Ten Hag and his side.

United has given up four goals in the opening period of a game twice as many games this season, and according to the Telegraph, the Dutchman has demanded an inquisition. According to reports, Ten Hag urged his team members to rip into each other as he looked for an honest assessment of his side's performance. Also read: Lionel Messi vs Erling Haaland: Pep Guardiola reveals key difference between the two stars

"It's an open door – this performance was unacceptable. As a team and as individuals, we will criticise each other [on Monday] and then we will learn the lessons and we have to do better, starting the next game. I think it's good that a team like City gives you the status where you are in this moment," Ten Hag told MUTV.

