FIFA boss Gianni Infantino may meet PM Narendra Modi in October; here's why

The AIFF has regained its status after being reinstated as the officially recognised Indian football body by FIFA. Meanwhile, the FIFA president Gianni Infantino might travel to India to meet PM Narendra Modi in October. Here's why.

World football governing body, International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) president Gianni Infantino might visit India next month and even meet Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. They might be discussing the road ahead for Indian football. The same was informed during Monday's All India Football Federation (AIFF) executive committee meeting in Kolkata. If the meeting takes place, Infantino's visit will overlap with the FIFA Women's U-17 World Cup 2022 final led, which will be held in the nation between October 11-30.

"At the start of the meeting, the members were informed that the FIFA President Mr Gianni Infantino may travel to India in the last week of October, to call upon Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi to discuss the way forward for Indian football," an AIFF statement issued after the executive committee meeting read.

"[AIFF] President briefed the executive committee on the deliberations with the FIFA president and the possibility of him meeting our Prime Minister, which would be updated once it's scheduled. That would be an important day once the FIFA president meets our honourable Prime Minister. They would be making some path-breaking announcements," quoted AIFF secretary general Shaji Prabhakaran.

It happened to be the second executive committee meeting of the new AIFF dispensation, headed by new president Kalyan Chaubey and the new secretary general Prabhakaran. Chaubey, a former Mohun Bagan and East Bengal goalkeeper, was elected the new AIFF president after defeating legendary former Indian skipper Bhaichung Bhutia 33-1 during the elections, decided by 34 members of the electoral college, which comprised of state association representatives. Chaubey is also a Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) leader from West Bengal. At the same time, he became the first former Indian footballer to be elected as the AIFF head.

