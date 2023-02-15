Error or deliberate! Is this why PSG star Mbappe's latest Instagram post translation shows Man United's name?

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe left Manchester United fans perplexed after the Frenchman's latest Instagram post's English translation mentions both clubs. The 24-year-old uploaded a photograph after PSG's 1-0 loss to Bayern Munich in their Champions League round of 16 first-leg encounter at Parc des Princes with a caption in French that read: "Tout reste à faire…", which translates to "Everything has to be done" in English.

Also read: PSG's Mbappe sparks conspiracy theories with 'weird' Instagram post; Man United's Rashford adds fuel to fire

However, what surprised fans is that upon translating the caption of Mbappe's post on the photo-sharing app, the English version read, "All that remains to be done... 🔴🔵 Manchester United's team is now on @psg," leaving fans confused.

Mbappe has been linked with a move to Old Trafford since Cristiano Ronaldo's unceremonious exit from United last November. And the Frenchman's latest post's English translation has forced Red Devils supporters to believe it is a cryptic message. What has added more fuel to the fire is that United's in-form forward Marcus Rashford commented on the post with a fire emoji.

It is worth noting that this is not the first time Mbappe's Instagram post translation in English has shown the line: "Manchester United's team is now on @psg."

On May 2022, when the PSG star announced his contract extension with the Parisian club on Instagram after rejecting a lucrative offer from Real Madrid, the 24-year-old superstar's caption in French read: "L'aventure continue," which translates into, "The adventure continues," in English. However, the same lines, which are reflected in his latest Instagram post, appear in last year's caption.

According to a few users, the reason why the lines - "Manchester United's team is now on @psg" appears in both Instagram posts is that the France international's caption has a red and a blue dot emoji 🔴🔵, which could be a default emoji for the clubs Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), respectively.

The confusing translation to Mbappe's post comes days after it emerged that United, which is up for sale by the Glazer family, has garnered interest from a Qatari investment fund led by the Emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani. The Emir of Qatar attended Tuesday's clash in Paris and is said to have direct links with PSG owners Qatar Sports Investments (QSI), an organisation Al-Thani founded in 2005.

According to the DailyMail, UEFA will not block Qatari ownership of United in a significant boost for the bidding group from the oil-rich state. The report claims UEFA sources have revealed that there won't be any problem with a Qatari bid, which is being worked upon ahead of the Friday 10 pm deadline imposed by Raine, the investment bank overseeing United's sale.

The UEFA rule against multi-club ownership states that ‘no individual or legal entity may have control or influence over more than one club participating in a UEFA club competition’. This would not have been an issue this season in any case, as PSG are in the Champions League and United in the Europa League.

Also read: Sergio Ramos trolled after PSG star shoves photographer following Champions League defeat to Bayern Munich