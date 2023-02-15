Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Error or deliberate! Is this why PSG star Mbappe's latest Instagram post translation shows Man United's name?

    Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Kylian Mbappe has confused Manchester United fans after his latest Instagram post had a translation mentioning the two clubs.

    football Error or deliberate! Is this why PSG kylian Mbappe latest Instagram post translation shows Manchester United name snt
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Feb 15, 2023, 8:50 PM IST

    Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe left Manchester United fans perplexed after the Frenchman's latest Instagram post's English translation mentions both clubs. The 24-year-old uploaded a photograph after PSG's 1-0 loss to Bayern Munich in their Champions League round of 16 first-leg encounter at Parc des Princes with a caption in French that read: "Tout reste à faire…", which translates to "Everything has to be done" in English.

    Also read: PSG's Mbappe sparks conspiracy theories with 'weird' Instagram post; Man United's Rashford adds fuel to fire

    However, what surprised fans is that upon translating the caption of Mbappe's post on the photo-sharing app, the English version read, "All that remains to be done... 🔴🔵 Manchester United's team is now on @psg," leaving fans confused.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Kylian Mbappé (@k.mbappe)

    Mbappe has been linked with a move to Old Trafford since Cristiano Ronaldo's unceremonious exit from United last November. And the Frenchman's latest post's English translation has forced Red Devils supporters to believe it is a cryptic message. What has added more fuel to the fire is that United's in-form forward Marcus Rashford commented on the post with a fire emoji.

    It is worth noting that this is not the first time Mbappe's Instagram post translation in English has shown the line: "Manchester United's team is now on @psg." 

    On May 2022, when the PSG star announced his contract extension with the Parisian club on Instagram after rejecting a lucrative offer from Real Madrid, the 24-year-old superstar's caption in French read: "L'aventure continue," which translates into, "The adventure continues," in English. However, the same lines, which are reflected in his latest Instagram post, appear in last year's caption.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Kylian Mbappé (@k.mbappe)

    According to a few users, the reason why the lines - "Manchester United's team is now on @psg" appears in both Instagram posts is that the France international's caption has a red and a blue dot emoji 🔴🔵, which could be a default emoji for the clubs Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), respectively.

    The confusing translation to Mbappe's post comes days after it emerged that United, which is up for sale by the Glazer family, has garnered interest from a Qatari investment fund led by the Emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani. The Emir of Qatar attended Tuesday's clash in Paris and is said to have direct links with PSG owners Qatar Sports Investments (QSI), an organisation Al-Thani founded in 2005.

    According to the DailyMail, UEFA will not block Qatari ownership of United in a significant boost for the bidding group from the oil-rich state. The report claims UEFA sources have revealed that there won't be any problem with a Qatari bid, which is being worked upon ahead of the Friday 10 pm deadline imposed by Raine, the investment bank overseeing United's sale.

    The UEFA rule against multi-club ownership states that ‘no individual or legal entity may have control or influence over more than one club participating in a UEFA club competition’. This would not have been an issue this season in any case, as PSG are in the Champions League and United in the Europa League.

    Also read: Sergio Ramos trolled after PSG star shoves photographer following Champions League defeat to Bayern Munich

    Last Updated Feb 15, 2023, 8:50 PM IST
