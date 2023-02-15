Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sergio Ramos trolled after PSG star shoves photographer following Champions League defeat to Bayern Munich

    A frustrated Sergio Ramos lashed out at photographers after Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) were beaten by Bayern Munich in the Champions League round of 16 first-leg clash on Tuesday.

    Author: Sunita Iyer
First Published Feb 15, 2023, 7:28 PM IST

    After Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) was defeated by Bayern Munich in the Champions League round of 16 first-leg clash, an irate Sergio Ramos lashed out at photographers at Parc des Princes.

    The PSG defender appeared upset that photographers were shoving him while attempting to capture images of Neymar behind him.

    As he cheered supporters at the Parc des Princes, Ramos was seen on camera hitting one cameraman on the back after the man appeared to have clashed with him. Then, once another photographer had gotten too close, he whirled around and shoved him with a decent amount of force.

    It happened after Bayern Munich defeated PSG 1-0 in the first leg on Tuesday night, with Kingsley Coman, a former player of PSG, scoring the game's lone goal.

    Ramos was one of the better performers on the night and did reasonably well in the infamous player ratings published by L'Equipe. However, PSG's stars still needed to apologise to their fans when Bayern took a slim lead back to Germany.

    The 36-year-old Spain international left Real Madrid in 2021 after spending 16 years there, and he said before the first leg that he originally worried he'd made the wrong decision.

    "At first, having made that leap, everything went wrong. I got injured, it took me a long time to recover and adapt to the new system, the new team and the new coach," Ramos said.

    "You start to doubt if you have done the right thing or not. But my career has been defined by perseverance and hard work. You keep fighting and hope that this will make things more meaningful in the future," he added.

    "What I can say is that I am where I want to be and in a club with such a desire to win the Champions League. And I want to make the most of what's left of my playing career," Ramos continued.

    The PSG star said on his plans for when he finally retires, "I spend a lot of time in football, and I haven't had time for the family. So when I retire I plan to spend two years raising my children, experiencing everyday things that are sometimes not compatible with football. I see myself being possibly a club president, sports director or coach."

    Meanwhile, the video of Ramos pushing the photographer after the defeat to Bayern Munich has gone viral, with several users trolling the defender for losing his cool.

    "One of the biggest pricks in football. Absolute t***," said one angry fan, while another added, "This is not even funny. This is just mad disrespectful."

    A third irked fan noted, "That's just so fickle and an unwarranted behaviour and don't come at me with the "he lost it normal" no, it's not; its not like the dude bumped into him on purpose. If I lose my match and someone even from my opponent's camp bumps into me, I don't start shoving people dudes lost."

    Here's a look at some of the memes and reactions on the microblogging site:

