EPL: Is Jurgen Klopp in trouble for his outburst at Paul Tierney post-Liverpool's slim victory over Tottenham

EPL: Liverpool secured a narrow 4-3 success over Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield on Sunday. However, the former's boss Jurgen Klopp was unhappy with referee Paul Tierney's behaviour, leading to an outburst against him. Is he in trouble?

It was a vital afternoon for English giants Liverpool in its quest for a top-four finish in the continuing English Premier League (EPL) on Sunday, as it scripted a faint 4-3 triumph over rival Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield. The conquest has taken the hosts to the fifth spot, whereas the visitors struggle in the sixth place.

After Curtis Jones (third), Luis Diaz (fifth) and Mohamed Salah (15th) put The Reds 3-0 up, Spurs bounced back with goals from Harry Kane (40th), Heung-Min Son (77th) and Richarlison (93rd) before Diogo Jota (94th) scored the winner to send Liverpool fans into a frenzy. However, Jurgen Klopp was unhappy with referee Paul Tierney, accusing him of having something against the club and how he looked and talked to him, as the German had an outburst against him following the win.

"How he [Tierney] can whistle a foul in that situation up front against Mohamed Salah. The linesman is directly there and keeps the flag down, and then the ref whistles instead, so that's one thing, and then the following situation [Richarlison's goal] wouldn't have happened if we kept the ball there. That's not cool," Klopp said.

"We have our story and history with Mr Tierney, and I don't know what this man has with us. I don't know. They will always say it's nothing, and that's not true. It cannot be. I don't understand it. How he looks at me, I don't understand it. I don't have a problem with anyone, him as well, but it's just like 'again?'" added Klopp.

"He was the referee at Tottenham when Harry Kane didn't get a red card, and I love Kane, I love this player, I don't want him to get a red card, but it was a red card in that game. And, after it, no one asked Mr Tierney about it because they don't have to clarify these situations," Klopp continued.

"It's difficult to understand. In my celebration towards the fourth official, I didn't say anything, I didn't say anything bad, but it was unnecessary, and I got punished for that immediately. I pulled my hamstring, which is fair, but what he said to me when he gave me the yellow card is not ok," Klopp further stated.

Meanwhile, Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) released its statement after reviewing the incident, saying, "PGMOL is aware of the comments made by Jurgen Klopp after his side's fixture with Tottenham Hotspur. Match officials in the Premier League are recorded in all games via a communications system. Having fully reviewed the audio of referee Paul Tierney from today's fixture, we can confirm he acted professionally throughout, including when cautioning the Liverpool manager. Therefore, we strongly refute any suggestion that Tierney's actions were improper." While the Football Association (FA) has also confirmed that it would look into the incident, Klopp's outburst might cause him trouble, as he could be handed a hefty fine.