Is Lionel Messi moving to Saudi Arabia? Check out his latest social media post

Lionel Messi is subject to a move away from PSG and return to Barcelona. However, with Saudi Arabia in the reckoning too, he might have dropped a significant hint at moving to the Gulf country through his latest social media post.

Argentine superstar Lionel Messi is in his final few games with reigning French champion Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). He has reportedly decided against triggering his one-year extension or signing a new contract with the side. Consequently, he has strongly been linked to a return to his former boyhood club Barcelona, despite the Spanish giants under severe financial struggles.

However, if his speculated Barca move fails, there are other options too. He has drawn interest for a long time from the United States of America (USA’s) Major League Soccer (MLS) side Inter Miami, owned by legendary former English midfielder David Beckham. Also, another supposed offer that has raised some eyebrows is from Saudi Arabia.

Reportedly, Al Hilal is the side that has offered him a lucrative contract. If he does move to the Gulf nation, it will allow him to renew his rivalry with his long-time Portuguese rival Cristiano Ronaldo, who is currently playing for Saudi giants Al-Nassr. Meanwhile, his latest social media post has hinted that he might move to the Gulf.

Messi shared a picture of greenery in Saudi and captioned it, “Who thought Saudi has so much green? I love to explore its unexpected wonders whenever I can.” As of now, it is unclear if he has indeed hinted at a move to the Gulf or is a promotion of tourism in the country, as the post happened to be a paid partnership. Nonetheless, his post also arrives a day after Blaugrana head coach Xavi confirmed that the club had met La Liga to discuss possibly bringing the Argentinian back to Camp Nou.