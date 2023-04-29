Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Lionel Messi Barcelona return: Did Blaugrana meet La Liga over bringing PSG star to Camp Nou? Xavi comments

    First Published Apr 29, 2023, 3:34 PM IST

    Lionel Messi has been subject to return to Barcelona from PSG. While financial restrictions make it difficult for the Catalans to execute the move, club boss Xavi has attested that the club met with La Liga over bringing the Argentine back.

    article_image1

    Image credit: Getty

    Argentine superstar Lionel Messi might be into his final season with reigning French champion Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). Reports have indicated that he has decided against triggering the one-year extension to his contract or signing a new one. Also, some reports have strongly suggested that he might be going back to his former boyhood club and Spanish giants, Barcelona.

    However, as of now, Messi’s return to Barca is subject to uncertainty, given the club’s struggle with finances. At the same time, La Liga’s strict financial rules make it even more complicated to make the move possible. As La Liga president Javier Tebas had suggested that the club needs to reduce its wage bill to register the Argentinian as its player, club head coach Xavi has recently revealed that the club met with La Liga to discuss the matter.

    ALSO READ: Lionel Messi's Camp Nou return - Mateu Alemany reveals 'no contact' during PSG star's Barcelona stay

    article_image2

    Image credit: Getty

    “Yes [the Blaugrana met with La Liga], but not only for the possible arrival of Leo. We’ll see to improve the squad for next year, but it is not the important issue; there is still a league to win. Tomorrow [Saturday], we have a key game, and this is the important issue,” Xavi said ahead of its home tie against Real Betis, reports Goal.

    article_image3

    Image credit: Getty

    “This is a matter of Mateu [Alemany], and he informs us, but, in theory, everything is going well. In the end, we don’t know if it’s going to happen or not. It’s very soon to talk about it. We are focused on the match against Betis and on winning La Liga, which would give us a lot of stability. We will talk about possible signings,” added Xavi, as reports have indicated that Messi will have to take a significant pay cut to be able to return to Barcelona.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    India sailor Abhilash Tomy creates history; becomes 1st Indian to complete prestigious Golden Globe Race snt

    Sailor Abhilash Tomy creates history; becomes 1st Indian to complete prestigious Golden Globe Race

    IPL 2023, Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants: LSG piles up second-highest total to rout PBKS by 56 runs; fans astonished-ayh

    IPL 2023: LSG piles up second-highest total to rout PBKS by 56 runs; fans astonished

    ICC World Test Championship WTC Final: Ravi Shastri explains why Team India had no choice but to include Ajinkya Rahane in Test squad-ayh

    WTC Final: Ravi Shastri explains why Team India had no choice but to include Ajinkya Rahane in Test squad

    Virender Sehwag, Harbhajan Singh and more - Cricketers extend support to wrestlers protesting against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh-ayh

    Sehwag, Harbhajan and more - Cricketers extend support to wrestlers protesting against Brij Bhushan

    IPL 2023, DC vs SRH preview: Delhi Capitals versus SunRisers Hyderabad, location, venue, date, time, where to watch, live streaming-ayh

    IPL 2023, DC vs SRH: Focus on batting as Delhi Capitals eyes a double versus SunRisers Hyderabad

    Recent Stories

    PM Modi's 100th edition of 'Mann ki Baat' to be broadcast live in UN Headquarters on April 30 anr

    PM Modi's 100th edition of 'Mann ki Baat' to be broadcast live in UN Headquarters on April 30

    Indian Navy stealth destroyer Imphal sails for its maiden trial Know all about it gcw

    Indian Navy's stealth destroyer 'Imphal' sails for its maiden trial; Know all about it

    football Cristiano Ronaldo could leave Al-Nassr as former club offers him an exciting role; details here-ayh

    Cristiano Ronaldo could leave Al-Nassr as former club offers him an exciting role; details here

    Shah Rukh Khan mobbed by fans at Srinagar Airport, watch video

    Shah Rukh Khan mobbed by fans at Srinagar Airport, watch video

    Singham Again: Will Deepika Padukone replace Kareena Kapoor as female lead in Ajay Devgn action-thriller? vma

    Singham Again: Will Deepika Padukone replace Kareena Kapoor as female lead in Ajay Devgn action-thriller?

    Recent Videos

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: 'Cycling is in my blood; this event changed my life'

    MTB Shimla 2023: 'Cycling is in my blood; this event changed my life'

    Video Icon
    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event vma

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event

    Video Icon