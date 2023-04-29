Lionel Messi Barcelona return: Did Blaugrana meet La Liga over bringing PSG star to Camp Nou? Xavi comments

Lionel Messi has been subject to return to Barcelona from PSG. While financial restrictions make it difficult for the Catalans to execute the move, club boss Xavi has attested that the club met with La Liga over bringing the Argentine back.

Argentine superstar Lionel Messi might be into his final season with reigning French champion Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). Reports have indicated that he has decided against triggering the one-year extension to his contract or signing a new one. Also, some reports have strongly suggested that he might be going back to his former boyhood club and Spanish giants, Barcelona. However, as of now, Messi’s return to Barca is subject to uncertainty, given the club’s struggle with finances. At the same time, La Liga’s strict financial rules make it even more complicated to make the move possible. As La Liga president Javier Tebas had suggested that the club needs to reduce its wage bill to register the Argentinian as its player, club head coach Xavi has recently revealed that the club met with La Liga to discuss the matter. ALSO READ: Lionel Messi's Camp Nou return - Mateu Alemany reveals 'no contact' during PSG star's Barcelona stay

“Yes [the Blaugrana met with La Liga], but not only for the possible arrival of Leo. We’ll see to improve the squad for next year, but it is not the important issue; there is still a league to win. Tomorrow [Saturday], we have a key game, and this is the important issue,” Xavi said ahead of its home tie against Real Betis, reports Goal.

